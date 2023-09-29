Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LIFESTYLE

The absolute best breakfast foods to get your day going

Some of the healthiest food options include fruits, eggs and milk

By Brittany Kasko Fox News
Published
close
Paris Baguette comes to FOX Square for breakfast Video

Paris Baguette comes to FOX Square for breakfast

CEO of Paris Baguette Darren Tipton discusses expanding across America.

Rise and shine! 

Breakfast is widely considered one of the most important meals of the day. 

A study found that more than 80% of adults over the age of 20 consume breakfast on a given day, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). 

From cereal to bagels, from fruit to waffles, the choice of breakfast for Americans can vary widely. 

HERE ARE THE SECRETS OF GOOD BACK-TO-SCHOOL BREAKFASTS FOR BUSY FAMILIES

Fox News Digital spoke with two health experts about the breakfast foods they consider the best selections for starting out the day on the right foot. 

Registered dietitian and food blogger Lauren Harris-Pincus, based in New York, shared her recommendations for the best breakfast foods to ensure you're getting enough protein, fiber, energy and more. 

breakfast

Health experts shared their best recommendations for breakfast foods — and explained why. Check out what they said. (iStock)

"The trick is making sure to consume at least 20 grams of protein at breakfast in order to help prevent muscle loss as we age," she said.

Read on for the choices. 

1. Greek yogurt

Consider eating Greek yogurt for breakfast, said Harris-Pincus, as it's an opportunity to add other nutrients to your meal as well. 

Breakfast parfait made from Greek yogurt and granola topped with fresh berries.

Greek yogurt was a top breakfast food recommendation.  (iStock)

"The plain, nonfat variety packs 18 grams of protein in a ¾ cup serving with 15% of the daily value of calcium as well as gut supporting probiotics," she said. 

MOM OF 8 SHARES GRAB-AND-GO BREAKFAST IN VIRAL BACK-TO-SCHOOL VIDEO

She also recommended adding fruit, nuts, seeds and more for flavor and fiber. 

2. Soy milk

For those looking for a non-dairy protein option, Harris-Pincus said that soy milk can be a great source of protein in the morning. 

milk on table

Soy milk is known to have various health benefits. "Look for choices that are fortified with calcium, vitamin D and vitamins B12." (iStock)

"Soy milk is the closest to dairy milk with seven grams of protein," she said. 

She recommended sticking with an unsweetened option if you're watching your blood sugar or carb intake. 

BREAKFAST FOOD QUIZ! TEST YOUR KNOWLEDGE OF THESE POPULAR AND DELICIOUS DISHES

"Look for choices that are fortified with calcium, vitamin D and vitamin B12," she said. 

3. Berries

Another great breakfast food option, said Harris-Pincus, is anything involving berries — specifically raspberries and blackberries. 

Colorful berries assortment on rustic wooden table

Berries provide a lot of fiber and are easiest to consume with breakfast.  (iStock)

"They are high in anthocyanins, which have anti-inflammatory effects and may help prevent lifestyle diseases like cardiovascular disease, diabetes and cancer," she said. 

Those two types of berries are the highest in fiber and the easiest way for women, specifically, to get their daily allotment. 

HEART-HEALTHY FOODS: 15 ITEMS TO ADD TO YOUR GROCERY LIST TO PREVENT HEART DISEASE, OTHER HEALTH CONCERNS

Tanya Freirich is a registered dietitian nutritionist based in Charlotte, North Carolina, who practices as The Lupus Dietitian. 

She, too, shared her top recommendations for breakfast food choices with Fox News Digital. 

4. Eggs

Freirich said eggs are a great breakfast option that can be packed with protein. 

eggs

Eggs are an easy "base" for adding vegetables to a breakfast option.  (iStock)

"It’s a whole, unprocessed food that is easy and quick to prepare and can be made into a multitude of recipes," she said. 

She said eggs include vitamins as well — vitamin D, B12 and A, calcium, potassium, folate, choline and more. 

COFFEE QUIZ! HOW MUCH DO YOU KNOW ABOUT THE CAN'T-LIVE-WITHOUT-IT DRINK?

The American Heart Association recommends eating a maximum of two eggs per day. 

5. Overnight oats

Overnight oats are growing in popularity for meal preppers due to their simplicity and health benefits. 

Overnight oats

Overnight oats are a great breakfast food option as they can be prepared in advance and are an easy base to add fruit, nuts and seeds.  (iStock)

Freirich told Fox News Digital that oats are a great breakfast food choice for a variety of reasons. 

"Oats in particular are a fantastic source of fiber — the specific type that can help lower cholesterol numbers and benefit our gut microbiome," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She also noted that it’s easy to customize this choice to your liking by adding nuts, seeds and fruits. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"In comparison to refined grains (white bread, bagels, cereals), oats will help keep your blood sugar and energy steadier throughout the morning hours as well," she said. 

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.

Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 