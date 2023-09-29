The absolute best breakfast foods to get your day going

Rise and shine!

Breakfast is widely considered one of the most important meals of the day.

A study found that more than 80% of adults over the age of 20 consume breakfast on a given day, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

From cereal to bagels, from fruit to waffles, the choice of breakfast for Americans can vary widely.

Fox News Digital spoke with two health experts about the breakfast foods they consider the best selections for starting out the day on the right foot.

Registered dietitian and food blogger Lauren Harris-Pincus, based in New York, shared her recommendations for the best breakfast foods to ensure you're getting enough protein, fiber, energy and more.

"The trick is making sure to consume at least 20 grams of protein at breakfast in order to help prevent muscle loss as we age," she said.

Read on for the choices.

1. Greek yogurt

Consider eating Greek yogurt for breakfast, said Harris-Pincus, as it's an opportunity to add other nutrients to your meal as well.

"The plain, nonfat variety packs 18 grams of protein in a ¾ cup serving with 15% of the daily value of calcium as well as gut supporting probiotics," she said.

She also recommended adding fruit, nuts, seeds and more for flavor and fiber.

2. Soy milk

For those looking for a non-dairy protein option, Harris-Pincus said that soy milk can be a great source of protein in the morning.

"Soy milk is the closest to dairy milk with seven grams of protein," she said.

She recommended sticking with an unsweetened option if you're watching your blood sugar or carb intake.

"Look for choices that are fortified with calcium, vitamin D and vitamin B12," she said.

3. Berries

Another great breakfast food option, said Harris-Pincus, is anything involving berries — specifically raspberries and blackberries.

"They are high in anthocyanins, which have anti-inflammatory effects and may help prevent lifestyle diseases like cardiovascular disease, diabetes and cancer," she said.

Those two types of berries are the highest in fiber and the easiest way for women, specifically, to get their daily allotment.

Tanya Freirich is a registered dietitian nutritionist based in Charlotte, North Carolina, who practices as The Lupus Dietitian.

She, too, shared her top recommendations for breakfast food choices with Fox News Digital.

4. Eggs

Freirich said eggs are a great breakfast option that can be packed with protein.

"It’s a whole, unprocessed food that is easy and quick to prepare and can be made into a multitude of recipes," she said.

She said eggs include vitamins as well — vitamin D, B12 and A, calcium, potassium, folate, choline and more.

The American Heart Association recommends eating a maximum of two eggs per day.

5. Overnight oats

Overnight oats are growing in popularity for meal preppers due to their simplicity and health benefits.

Freirich told Fox News Digital that oats are a great breakfast food choice for a variety of reasons.

"Oats in particular are a fantastic source of fiber — the specific type that can help lower cholesterol numbers and benefit our gut microbiome," she said.

She also noted that it’s easy to customize this choice to your liking by adding nuts, seeds and fruits.

"In comparison to refined grains (white bread, bagels, cereals), oats will help keep your blood sugar and energy steadier throughout the morning hours as well," she said.

