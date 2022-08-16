Expand / Collapse search
Published

Mom of 8 shares grab-and-go breakfast in viral back-to-school video

Heather Bell from JustTheBells10 shared a back-to-school breakfast prep video that has been viewed more 20 million times

By Cortney Moore | Fox News
If you’re in need of a quick-and-easy breakfast for kids who are headed back to school, take a look at these two viral "grab-and-go" morning meal ideas that a mom of eight demonstrates in a TikTok video.

Heather Bell of Michigan shared a video of the breakfasts she makes for her eight children last year, but the 40-second clip continues to be a top-trending video under TikTok’s back-to-school hashtag.

As of Aug. 16, 2022, the video has racked up more than 20.1 million views and 2.7 million likes on the family’s TikTok account – JustTheBells10 – where snippets of their lives are shared.

In the video, Bell said she likes to make grab-and-go parfaits and overnight oats in portable plastic containers.

"I found these containers for four for a dollar," Bell said. "[I] put the lids on those and wrapped each one with a rubber band, so I can attach a plastic spoon to each one of them." 

Plastic containers with sealable lids are often used to transport food.

Plastic containers with sealable lids are often used to transport food. (iStock)

The parfait she made in her video included yogurt, sliced fresh fruit (strawberries, blueberries and what appears to be apples), yellow cheesecake pudding and cool whip, another layer of fruit and a topping of chia seeds.

Breakfast parfaits are often made with yogurt and fruit while its dessert counterpart is often made with ice cream and fruit.

Breakfast parfaits are often made with yogurt and fruit while its dessert counterpart is often made with ice cream and fruit. (iStock)

The overnight oats dish she made in the same video included oatmeal, chia seeds, cinnamon powder, walnuts (in some), yogurt, milk, maple syrup and sliced bananas.

"Now they can just eat them and throw them in the garbage," Bell said in her video.

Depending on the containers that are used, breakfast preppers and recipients can choose to save their food dish for future use, if they wish.

Fox News Digital reached out to Bell for comment.

Overnight oats are a popular breakfast dish that's made with raw rolled oats and liquid. The dish is often paired with fruit, yogurt and seasonings before being placed in a fridge.

Overnight oats are a popular breakfast dish that's made with raw rolled oats and liquid. The dish is often paired with fruit, yogurt and seasonings before being placed in a fridge. (iStock)

Bell and her blended family have more than 2.5 million followers on their TikTok account, where they’re open about their adoption and foster care journey. 

The family also shares business updates to their BSB Farms Instagram account. BSB Farms is a family-owned poultry farm located in Skandia, Michigan, which is a township within the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Cortney Moore is an associate lifestyle writer/producer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent on Twitter at @CortneyMoore716.