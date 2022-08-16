Mom of 8 shares grab-and-go breakfast in viral back-to-school video

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

If you’re in need of a quick-and-easy breakfast for kids who are headed back to school, take a look at these two viral "grab-and-go" morning meal ideas that a mom of eight demonstrates in a TikTok video.

Heather Bell of Michigan shared a video of the breakfasts she makes for her eight children last year, but the 40-second clip continues to be a top-trending video under TikTok’s back-to-school hashtag.

As of Aug. 16, 2022, the video has racked up more than 20.1 million views and 2.7 million likes on the family’s TikTok account – JustTheBells10 – where snippets of their lives are shared.

MOM OF 10 PREPPING LUNCH AND BREAKFAST AMAZES TIKTOK WITH HER ROUTINE

In the video, Bell said she likes to make grab-and-go parfaits and overnight oats in portable plastic containers.

"I found these containers for four for a dollar," Bell said. "[I] put the lids on those and wrapped each one with a rubber band, so I can attach a plastic spoon to each one of them."

The parfait she made in her video included yogurt, sliced fresh fruit (strawberries, blueberries and what appears to be apples), yellow cheesecake pudding and cool whip, another layer of fruit and a topping of chia seeds.

The overnight oats dish she made in the same video included oatmeal, chia seeds, cinnamon powder, walnuts (in some), yogurt, milk, maple syrup and sliced bananas.

MOM MAKES 'GOLDEN BIRTHDAY' LUNCHBOX FOR SON WITH SHRIMP, LOBSTER AND MORE

"Now they can just eat them and throw them in the garbage," Bell said in her video.

Depending on the containers that are used, breakfast preppers and recipients can choose to save their food dish for future use, if they wish.

BEACH DAY SANDWICH HACK IMPRESSES TIKTOK: SAVES TIME ON LUNCH PREP

Fox News Digital reached out to Bell for comment.

Bell and her blended family have more than 2.5 million followers on their TikTok account, where they’re open about their adoption and foster care journey.

The family also shares business updates to their BSB Farms Instagram account. BSB Farms is a family-owned poultry farm located in Skandia, Michigan, which is a township within the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.