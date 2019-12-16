7 of the most misbehaved wedding parties of 2019

Bridezillas, groomzillas -- and even parentzillas -- were the subjects of dozens of viral stories in 2019. But only the most misbehaved wedding parties of the year were deserving enough to appear in the following roundup.

Here are the most demanding of the bunch:

'Crappy' bride gives goldfish as wedding favors

A maid of honor on Reddit’s Bridezilla forum shared news of an alleged incident that both ended a friendship and killed nearly 100 fish in the process.

In the post, the woman claimed the bride forced her to provide each wedding attendee with “real, live goldfish” to take home. But despite “multiple objections,” the bride allegedly purchased nearly 100 fish and assigned her maid of honor to "floater duty," meaning she was in charge of removing the dead fish from the centerpieces and replacing them.

The maid of honor ended up being one of the few guests who actually kept their fish, she said.

“I named it Sun. It lingered far longer than my friendship with the bride, and far far longer than her marriage,” she wrote.

Stepmom 'excommunicates' groom over 'adults-only' wedding

While folks seem to focus mostly on “bridezillas,” one wedding was completely derailed by a “stepmomzilla.”

A Reddit user named Arinehim claimed his stepmother excommunicated him from his own family for wanting an “adults-only wedding.” According to him, when he attempted to talk to his stepsister about not bringing her 1-year-son, his stepmother “flipped out” and threatened to not only never speak to him again, but to cut him off from the rest of his family.

The stepmother then called the bride’s mother, and the conversation didn’t go well: The groom-to-be said his stepmother was "just plain nasty" to his mother-in-law, too.

Bride kicks sister out of wedding over haircut

A bride was dragged on Reddit for kicking her sister -- a bridesmaid -- out of the wedding because she cut her hair and donated it less than two weeks before the ceremony.

Though the bridesmaid claims she told her sister about her haircut beforehand, and the bride-to-be “responded positively,” the bride flipped out once she revealed the new look.

"Oh my God, why would you do this right before my wedding?” the bride said, according to the bridesmaid. She then demanded her sister “get extensions" or "[get] out of her wedding.”

In a follow-up post, the woman explained that she later learned all the bridesmaids had different, unusual hairstyles. “One bridesmaid has a pixie cut, another has the side of her head shaved, and one has a MULLET,” the woman claimed, adding that she soon requested to be taken out of the wedding.

Bride caught scamming hundreds of dollars from wedding party

A story appeared on Reddit’s Bridezilla forums about a bride and a maid of honor who tried to cheat the rest of the bridal party out of hundreds of dollars. They likely would’ve gotten away with it, if not for an overly diligent employee at the dress shop, who told one of the bridesmaids that the dress was $200 instead of the $400 the bride had charged each of the women.

“Long story short, the dress was only $200,” she said. “When I confronted the maid of honor about it, she spilled the beans. Apparently, the bride and maid of honor plotted together to charge us double to help pay for the bride’s dress. I let the rest of the bridesmaids know and four of us dropped out of the wedding immediately.”

Bride's mother-in-law shames couple over 'gift grab' wedding

In another story shared to Reddit, one bride claimed that her mother-in-law shamed her and her husband for having a wedding -- because they were already legally married.

The bride claimed that she and her husband were forced to get married at a courthouse due to “serious health issues” that required her to get on his health insurance. However, that apparently wasn't a good enough reason for her mother-in-law, who blasted the couple's subsequent wedding ceremony as a flashy “gift grab.”

According to the bride, the mother-in-law proceeded to spread the news of their actual marital status to other family members, who allegedly called the newlyweds “sneaky and deceptive” and at least one demanded their gift back.

Groom threatens sister if she misses wedding for rehab

A frustrated mom shared a story on Reddit about a fight between her son and daughter over the former’s wedding day, and it cost both the mom and the daughter their wedding invites.

“My daughter is going through a tough time right now. She is an alcoholic and is currently in rehab. After rehab, she’ll be living in a sober living facility for 12 weeks. Only a week after she leaves the sober living facility (assuming everything goes according to plan) is my son’s wedding," the mother wrote. "Though she hypothetically will be able to resist temptation at that point, I don’t think throwing her into a wedding with an open bar is a good idea, especially considering that their father’s side of the family is rowdy and heavy drinkers.”

However, when the daughter brought up potentially skipping the wedding, the soon-to-be-married brother allegedly told her she would be “dead to him,” causing a full-family meltdown that ended with the groom-to-be “extremely angry” and telling his mother not to go to the wedding, either.

Angry groom violently loses it during wedding ceremony

A shocking Facebook video showed a man completely losing his cool during a botched cake-cutting ceremony at his own wedding reception, leaving guests and his new bride horrified.

The clip opens with the groom and bride cutting the cake. The groom is visibly irritable as he forcefully and unenthusiastically guides his wife’s hand to cut a slice. But rather than finishing the ceremony by taking out the slice to feed his wife a piece a cake, as is tradition, he instead throws the knife on the table before curtly feeding a piece to his bride and then eating some himself.

Things got even worse when the groom suddenly snatched a bottle of champagne from a guest’s hands and wildly shook the beverage before he smashed it onto the ground. Unleashed, the groom exploded and kicked the wedding cake, much to the guests’ shock.