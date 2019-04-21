Wedding guest shamed for lengthy list of 'rules' for bridal party to follow

This woman's email turned her into a wedding guest-zilla.

An anonymous woman has gone viral for emailing a lengthy set of rules to the bride, bridal party and group of friends before an upcoming bachelorette week in Las Vegas.

The woman – who was given the pseudonym Taylor – allegedly emailed the 17-person group, including the bride, with a six-point list detailing what the women were not allowed to do during the nearly week-long stay in Las Vegas.

MATHEMATICIAN COUPLE ALLEGEDLY FORCING WEDDING PARTY TO ANSWER MATH PROBLEMS

The email, which starts off with Taylor claiming to be “really excited for our upcoming trip to Vegas,” quickly turns into a firm set of rules.

“I know Vegas is known as ‘sin city,’ but despite this, I still have to uphold the moral code out Father inscribed in my heart,” Taylor wrote.

According to the post, which was shared to Facebook in a wedding shaming group by one of the bridesmaids before being screenshot and posted on Twitter, Taylor was not originally invited to the wedding or the bachelorette party – but the bride eventually extended an invitation because Taylor became upset at being excluded.

The first of six “ground rules,” consists of Taylor telling the women she set up a church service for Sunday at 7:15 am for all to attend.

“I think it’ll be a nice way to cleanse us of our sins from that week,” she writes before going on to rule two, which bans all “hard liquor.”

“I don’t want to be tempted by these foul drinks. I’m not sure how I’ll react to ‘rum’ or ‘tequila’ or ‘vodka’ and I’d like to test these in more controlled environments. Please stick to light beers and red wine.”

Taylor continues with rule three, which says there will be no premarital sex taking place in the hotel rooms and that men are not allowed to be invited back to the suite: “I don’t want to be robbed!”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The woman then asks each of the party members to send her $50 so she can buy groceries for the hotel room -- which none of the bridesmaids seemed to have asked her to do -- before her final rule, which tells the women “absolutely under no circumstances – no drugs.”

“[Redacted] please leave your Adderall at home. I understand you have a medical condition, but as we will not be studying, there’s no need for you to take your methamphetamines.”

Those on social media could not believe the rules from the woman who was not originally invited to the bachelorette party and left comments both slamming and poking fun at the situation.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

There was no update about how the Las Vegas trip, which allegedly took place last week, turned out. However, the woman who posted the screengrabs on Twitter shared that the original woman who posted in the wedding shaming Facebook group deleted her account after Taylor threatened legal action against her.