4-ingredient guacamole: Try the recipe

This 4-ingredient guacamole is packed with serious flavor

By Perri Ormont Blumberg | Fox News
Who doesn’t love a good guac? Who hates spending half an hour prepping it in the kitchen? Raise your hand.

"When it is game day, I want to be watching the game and not chopping vegetables in my kitchen," says Alea Chappell, Trendgredient.com. "That’s why I was inspired to create my easy four-ingredient Guacamole recipe that comes together in five minutes and has a time-saving super hack: fresh (store-bought) salsa."

This way, says Chappell, you get all the flavor of chopped tomatoes, onions, peppers, and cilantro without wasting time prepping on game day. Ready to start not chopping?

Trendgredient’s Creamy 4-Ingredient Guacamole

This 4-ingredient guacamole from Trendgredient.com's Alea Chappell is sure to become your go-to snack on game days.

Serves 6

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Ingredients:

Alea Chappell's 4-ingredient guacamole only requires avocados, lime juice, cumin and salsa.

  • 2 large ripe avocados, peeled and halved
  • 1 lime, juiced
  • ⅛  tsp. ground cumin
  • ⅓  cup fresh salsa, drained completely using a mesh sieve

Instructions:

Mash the ingredients together and you have the perfect dip for your chips.

  1. In a medium bowl, mash peeled avocados with a fork or masher until you reach your desired chunkiness.
  2. Add lime juice and cumin to the mashed avocados. Stir.
  3. Add drained salsa and stir. Be sure you drain as much liquid out of the salsa as you can. Serve immediately and enjoy.

Perri Ormont Blumberg is a contributing Lifestyle Reporter for Fox News.