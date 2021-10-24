4-ingredient guacamole: Try the recipe

Who doesn’t love a good guac? Who hates spending half an hour prepping it in the kitchen? Raise your hand.

"When it is game day, I want to be watching the game and not chopping vegetables in my kitchen," says Alea Chappell, Trendgredient.com . "That’s why I was inspired to create my easy four-ingredient Guacamole recipe that comes together in five minutes and has a time-saving super hack: fresh (store-bought) salsa."

This way, says Chappell, you get all the flavor of chopped tomatoes, onions, peppers, and cilantro without wasting time prepping on game day. Ready to start not chopping?

Trendgredient’s Creamy 4-Ingredient Guacamole

Serves 6

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Ingredients:

2 large ripe avocados, peeled and halved

1 lime, juiced

⅛ tsp. ground cumin

⅓ cup fresh salsa, drained completely using a mesh sieve

Instructions:

In a medium bowl, mash peeled avocados with a fork or masher until you reach your desired chunkiness. Add lime juice and cumin to the mashed avocados. Stir. Add drained salsa and stir. Be sure you drain as much liquid out of the salsa as you can. Serve immediately and enjoy.