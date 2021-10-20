Expand / Collapse search
RECIPES
Published

Try Hidden Valley’s buffalo ranch chicken dip: get the recipe

This recipe combines several favorites ‘into one easy, spicy, cream cheesy ranch dip’

By Perri Ormont Blumberg | Fox News
All your game day cravings will be satisfied with this epic dip

"This buffalo ranch chicken dip is an instant win at game time, combining multiple tailgating favorites into one easy, spicy, cream cheesy ranch dip," offers Amanda DeRose on behalf of Hidden Valley Ranch

Get the full recipe below.

Hidden Valley Ranch Buffalo Ranch Chicken Dip  

Serves: 12

Prep Time: 5 minutes 

Cook Time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 1 ½ cups shredded cooked chicken
  • 1 (8 ounces) package cream cheese, softened
  • ½ cup red hot sauce, or to taste
  • 1 (1 ounce) packet Hidden Valley® Original Ranch® Dips Mix
  • ½ cup crumbled bleu cheese or your favorite shredded cheese
  • ½ cup sour cream, optional for added creaminess
  • Green onions for garnish, optional
  • Crackers, chips, pretzels and/or vegetables for serving

Instructions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 °F.
  2. In a medium bowl, combine the first 6 ingredients until blended, then spoon into a shallow 1-quart baking dish.
  3. Bake 20 minutes or until mixture is heated through; stir. Garnish with green onions if desired. Serve warm with crackers, chips, pretzels and/or vegetables.

Alternative slow cooker method: Mix first 6 ingredients together in a medium bowl, transfer mixture to a slow cooker and cook on high for 1½ to 2 hours. Garnish with green onions, if desired, and serve warm with crackers, chips, pretzels and/or vegetables.

Perri Ormont Blumberg is a contributing Lifestyle Reporter for Fox News.