This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

7 meaty apps to serve on Super Bowl Sunday

Fuel your fandom during Super Bowl LV with this winning roundup of savory snacks

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
Who’s hungry?

Whether you’re excited about the Chiefs or the Buccaneers, the halftime show or the commercials, every Super Bowl viewer can agree on one thing: There should be plenty of food.

Fuel your fandom on Feb. 7 with this winning roundup of meaty apps — if they don't get intercepted on the way out of the kitchen, that is.

Sweet and Spicy Bacon-Wrapped Meatballs

Sweet and Spicy Bacon-Wrapped Meatballs (The Gunny Sack)

Nothing wins over a crowd like bacon, and these bacon-wrapped meatballs from The Gunny Sack are sure to please. Check out the recipe here.

Beer Brat Bites

Beer Brat Bites (Dinner at the Zoo)

Beer and bratwurst are a match made in heaven, thanks to this snack-friendly spin on the traditional recipe courtesy of Dinner at the Zoo.

Buffalo Chicken Empanadas

Buffalo Chicken Empanadas (Food Fanatic)

Featuring an incredible buffalo filling inside a crispy shell, these Buffalo chicken empanadas by Food Fanatic are sure to get the party — however small — started.

Mini Beef and Cheese Tacos

Mini Beef and Cheese Tacos (Food Fanatic)

Food Fanatic’s impressive-looking loaded mini tacos are shockingly simple to assemble, but also equally delectable and adorable.

Slow-Cooker Cranberry Meatballs

Slow Cooker Cranberry Meatballs (Urban Bliss Life)

Who said cranberry sauce is only for Thanksgiving? Easy to prep in the morning (thanks to your slow cooker), these mouthwatering meatballs from Urban Bliss Life will most definitely dazzle game-day guests.

Little Smokies Crescent Rolls

Little Smokies Crescent Rolls (Mom Foodie)

A classic app for the big game, pigs in a blanket (and especially this recipe from the Mom Foodie blog) never go out of style — or fail to fly off of plates.

Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Bites

Bacon Wrapped Chicken Bites (Belly Full)

As the old saying goes, all good things are wrapped in bacon. Belly Full’s chicken bites on a stick are affectionately nicknamed "chicken candy" for being sweet and savory in every bite. Follow the blog on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest for more.  

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle.