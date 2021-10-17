Loaded potato bacon boats: Try the recipe

Baked potatoes are great and all, but once you go loaded potato bacon boats, you’ll never go back.

"This dish is an elevated version of the plain old baked potato," says Jesse Denes, vice president at Schaller & Weber a New York City butcher founded in 1937. "We love it for game days because it is a quick and easy alternative to typical tailgate snacks that are guaranteed to impress and satisfy guests."

EVERY-OCCASION POTATO SALAD FROM CHEF RYAN SCOTT

Loaded Bacon Potato Boats created by Nina Fraizer Hansen for Schaller & Weber

Makes 4 servings

Prep time: 1 hour

Cook time: 1 hour 45 minutes

LOADED POTATO SALAD FOR GAME DAY: TRY THE RECIPE

CRISPY LOADED POTATO SKINS FOR NFL GAME DAY: TRY THE RECIPE

Ingredients

4 large Idaho potatoes

½ pound Schaller & Weber bacon or bacon of choice

1 medium yellow onion, sliced into thin strips

6-8 cloves of garlic, peeled

¼ pound string beans, chopped into thirds

¼ pound grape tomatoes

4 teaspoons sea salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

½ cup whole milk

¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Directions:

Pre-heat oven to 350° F. Wash and rinse potatoes. Pat dry and pierce the potato skins with a fork. Place potatoes on a baking sheet and bake for one hour. While the potatoes are cooking, prepare the other ingredients. Slice bacon into 6-8 thick strips. Place in a sauté pan set on medium-low heat until bacon fat has been rendered, and the strips are golden without being crisp. Remove bacon from the pan, leaving the fat. Slice onion into thin strips and add to the rendered bacon fat, cooking over medium-low heat for 20 minutes. Add the garlic to the onions and cook for another 20 minutes until both the onions and garlic are golden brown. Remove onions and garlic from the bacon fat and set aside. Chop string beans into thirds, slice cherry tomatoes in half and cook both in the same pan with the bacon fat used previously for the onions and garlic over low heat for 10 minutes. Set aside. Remove the potatoes from the oven. Cut in half and scoop out the insides into a mixing bowl, set the skins aside. Add whole milk, salt and pepper to the potatoes with the onions and garlic, then purée with a hand blender. If you don't have a hand blender, purée the onions and garlic in a food processor, then mash the puréed garlic and onions with salt and pepper into the potatoes and milk. Add string beans and tomatoes to the potato mixture and incorporate ingredients by hand (being careful not to smash the tomatoes). Scoop the potato mixture back into the skins placed on a baking sheet. Tuck 1-2 bacon strips into each potato boat, top with Parmesan cheese and place back into the oven for 15-25 minutes, until the cheese is melted and golden brown. Remove the potatoes from the oven. Allow them to cool for 5-10 minutes before serving.