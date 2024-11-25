Navigating Thanksgiving with heart disease: What to eat and what to avoid

This week, many American families will sit down to enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal together — but those who live with a heart condition may need to put some extra thought into what goes on the plate.

Nearly half of U.S. adults live with some type of cardiovascular disease, according to the American Heart Association — and diet has a major impact on the risk of heart attack and stroke.

"Thanksgiving is a holiday that often results in overindulgence of food and alcohol, which can pose a risk to individuals with known or unknown heart disease," Dr. Philip Nimoityn, clinical assistant professor of medicine at Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, told Fox News Digital.

Dr. Sam Setareh, a cardiologist at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, often sees the effects of that overindulgence.

"Every year after Thanksgiving, I see patients that present to the emergency room or my clinic with heart failure exacerbation, hypertensive emergency or diabetic crisis," he told Fox News Digital.

Foods to avoid

Salty, high-sodium foods are the main cause of congestive heart failure exacerbation and high blood pressure, according to Setareh.

"Canned gravies, processed meats (such as ham and sausage stuffing), and salty snacks can lead to fluid retention and elevated blood pressure," he said.

Instead, he recommends opting for homemade alternatives with no added salt.

Trans fats and saturated fats can raise LDL ("bad") cholesterol, Setareh said.

To prevent that, he recommends avoiding buttery mashed potatoes, heavy cream-based casseroles, gravy and store-bought baked goods.

When it comes to meats, Nimoityn suggests avoidingfo the fattier choices.

"Dark turkey meat from the thigh and leg contains significantly more fat than white meat, and ham contains significantly more sodium than turkey," he said.

Also steer clear of store-bought cranberry sauce, advised Dr. Alan Rozanski, a professor of medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine and director of nuclear cardiology at Mount Sinai St. Luke in New York City.

"They’re often packed with added sugar," he warned.

When it comes to beverages, Nimoityn recommends avoiding or limiting alcohol because of its direct effects and additional calories, as well as apple cider, which contains a significant amount of sugar.

Sugary desserts are another culprit to avoid.

"Traditional pies and sugary drinks can spike blood sugar and contribute to weight gain," Setareh cautioned. "Choose desserts made with less sugar or natural sweeteners."

Heart-healthy foods

For those with a heart condition, Setareh recommends choosing lean proteins.

"Turkey (without the skin) is an excellent source of lean protein," he said. "Avoid deep-fried preparations."

When choosing sides, the doctor recommends fiber-rich options.

"Focus on vegetables like roasted Brussels sprouts, green beans and sweet potatoes (baked or mashed without added sugar)," he said. "Whole-grain stuffing is also a better choice."

For heart-healthy fats, Setareh suggests incorporating ingredients like walnuts, almonds and olive oil into recipes.

"These provide omega-3 fatty acids and support heart health," he said.

For dessert, fresh fruit salads or baked apples with cinnamon are heart-healthier alternatives to traditional pies.

"Taking larger portions of the healthier foods will result in having smaller portions of the foods that are higher in fat, carbohydrates and sodium," added Nimoityn.

6 healthy twists on traditional faves

Rozanski believes people with heart conditions can still enjoy Thanksgiving favorites by giving them a heart-healthy twist.

Below are some of his tips.

Turkey: Use whole grains, fresh vegetables and low-sodium broth for a healthier stuffing — and go easy on the gravy, he advised.

Non-starchy vegetables: For a flavorful, nutritious side, Rozanski recommends roast green beans, asparagus or carrots with olive oil and herbs. "Classics like sweet potatoes with marshmallows and brown sugar, buttery mashed potatoes, creamy green bean casserole, and glazed carrots often come with loads of added fats and sugars," he cautioned.

Salad: "A fresh, leafy green salad with nuts, seeds and a light vinaigrette adds a vibrant, healthy option to your table," he said.

Mashed Potatoes: Swap traditional mashed potatoes for mashed cauliflower as a lighter alternative, Rozanski suggested.

Dinner Rolls: The doctor recommends choosing whole-grain rolls over refined ones.

Desserts: "Enjoy pie in moderation or try healthier treats like fresh fruit, dark chocolate or air-popped popcorn with light seasoning," Rozanski suggested.

6 more heart-healthy tips

The doctors shared some additional Thanksgiving health tips for those who have heart conditions.

1. Cut out the "high-ticket" items

Nimoityn recommends avoiding some of what he calls the "high-ticket" items that are often added at the table, such as butter, salt and sauces.

"This can markedly decrease the amount of these components in your meal," he said.

2. Start small

"Serve modest portions for your first plate," Rozanski advised.

"Long meals often encourage seconds, so keeping your initial serving manageable is key."

3. Eat mindfully

"Eating slowly and taking a break to enjoy the company of family and friends before rushing to fill a second plate can help to prevent overeating," Nimoityn suggested.

"Give your body 10 to 15 minutes to recognize fullness before refilling your plate."

Rozanski echoed that advice, encouraging people to "savor every bite."

"Put your fork down between bites, chew thoroughly and focus on the flavors to help prevent overeating," he recommended.

Before going for seconds, Rozanski said it’s best to pause.

4. Walk it off

Experts recommend taking a brief walk after eating the Thanksgiving meal.

"A post-meal walk can aid digestion, lower blood sugar and support heart health," said Setareh.

5. Adhere to medications

"Ensure that you take all your prescribed medications as usual and avoid foods or beverages that may interact with them, such as excessive alcohol," Setareh advised.

6. Make nutrition a habit

"Having a heart-healthy diet throughout the year — combined with comprehensive screening by a physician for future cardiovascular risk, including evaluation of lipid and vascular inflammatory markers — may help to prevent adverse cardiac events in the future," Nimoityn said.

Patients with heart conditions should consult with their doctors for specific dietary guidance, he added.