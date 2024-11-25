Food recalls ahead of Thanksgiving: 3 you must know about

A lot of time and energy goes into preparing Thanksgiving dinner, so it’s important to ensure that your meal isn’t ruined by potentially contaminated food.

Several food items have recently come under investigation by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) for illness outbreaks and potential contamination.

Below are three recalled foods to know about ahead of the holiday.

1. Organic carrots

The FDA announced a voluntary recall of organic carrots by Grimmway Farms in California pending an investigation of an E.coli outbreak.

The recall includes multiple sizes and brands of bagged organic whole and baby carrots.

The organic whole carrots were available for retail purchase from Aug. 14 through Oct. 23, 2024, from the following brands: 365, Bunny Luv, Cal-Organic, Compliments, Full Circle, Good & Gather, GreenWise, Marketside, Nature’s Promise, O Organics, President’s Choice, Simple Truth, Trader Joe’s, Wegmans and Wholesome Pantry.

The recalled organic baby carrots include specific best-if-used-by dates on the bags from Sept. 11 to Nov. 12, 2024.

The brands of baby carrots include 365, Bunny Luv, Cal-Organic, Compliments, Full Circle, Good & Gather, GreenWise, Grimmway Farms, Kroger, LIDL, Marketside, Nature’s Promise, O Organics, President’s Choice, Raley’s, Simple Truth, Sprouts, Trader Joe’s, Wegmans and Wholesome Pantry.

The recall for organic whole carrots was expanded to include different bag sizes, including Bunny Luv 50 pounds bags, Cal-Organic 15-pound and 50-pound bags, and Good & Gather 1-pound bags.

The FDA noted that these products are likely "no longer available for sale in stores," but could be in consumers' homes.

Other companies that used these products from Grimmway Farms are conducting their own recalls.

"Consumers should check their refrigerators and freezers and should not eat recalled bagged organic whole or baby carrots," the FDA wrote in the notice.

"If you have these products in your home, do not eat or use them, throw them away, and clean and sanitize surfaces they touched," the agency recommended.

"If you purchased organic whole or baby carrots and stored them without the original packaging and don’t know what brand they are, you should not eat them and should throw them away."

2. Ground beef

Wolverine Packing Co. in Detroit, Michigan, has recalled ground beef products due to potential E. coli contamination.

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on Nov. 20 that the manufacturer recalled nearly 168,000 pounds of ground beef that could have been contaminated.

The fresh ground beef products have a "use by" date of Nov. 14, 2024, and the frozen products have a labeled production date on Oct. 22, 2024.

The FSIS noted that these products were shipped to restaurant locations nationwide, and expressed concern that the contaminated meat could still be in refrigerators or freezers.

"Restaurants are urged not to serve these products," the agency stated in the recall announcement.

"These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."

3. Ready-to-eat meat

Yu Shang Food, Inc., located in Spartanburg, South Carolina, recalled nearly 73,000 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) meat and poultry products due to possible listeria contamination.

The FSIS reissued the announcement on Nov. 21, noting that all RTE products that are within their shelf life and were produced before Oct. 28, 2024, are subject to recall.

These products were shipped to retail stores across the country and were available for online purchase.

The agency warned that these products could be in the refrigerators and freezers of consumers and urged buyers not to consume them.

"These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," FSIS instructed.

Fox News Digital reached out to Yu Shang Foods, Grimmway Farms and Wolverine Packing Co. for comment.