‘Fire-breathing’ trend linked to severe burns in teens, officials warn

Parents are being warned of a new trend among kids, involving alcohol and an open flame.

The "fire-breathing" challenge has led to reports of severe burns, according to local news outlets.

Kids and teens are reportedly holding alcohol in their mouths and blowing it onto a match or another open flame to mimic "breathing fire."

According to Philadelphia’s 6abc News (WPVI), a teen in Pitcairn, Pennsylvania, was intubated and treated for burns to the face, neck and chest after attempting the trend.

"Luckily, in this particular case, it did not burn the building down," Al Hussey, Wilmerding Borough Fire Marshal, told WPVI.

"But somebody really got hurt, and, you know, is going to have life-altering injuries."

Pitcairn Fire Chief Tommy Dick told CBS News Pittsburgh (KDKA) that the 14-year-old girl was playing with isopropyl alcohol at a local apartment complex.

"It's not a very smart thing for anybody to do, let alone children," Dick said. "It's supposed to be for cleaning off wounds and cuts and stuff, not ingesting and trying to blow fire."

"This could have easily gone inside their digestive tract, and she could have died," he added.

Anyone who has ingested isopropyl alcohol requires immediate medical attention, according to Healthline, as it can cause stomach pain, dizziness, confusion and slowed breathing. In severe cases, it can lead to a coma.

Fire experts are urging parents to closely monitor which household products are within their children’s reach.

"If they're doing their hair with chemicals, if they're taking isopropyl alcohol in the room, or any type of fingernail polish remover," Hussey said. "Obviously, monitor your lighters and your matches and educate your children."

Multiple cases of children's injuries have occurred in recent weeks after being allegedly "inspired" by online stunts, WPVI reported. One trend involved microwaving a toy that burst and left severe burns on a 9-year-old's face.