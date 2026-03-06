Alarming report reveals what’s driving deadly cancer surge in young adults

Top stories
→ Origin of deadly cancer affecting young adults revealed in alarming report
→ Scientists make startling discovery when examining prostate cancer tissue
→ Seniors over 80 who eat specific diet may be less likely to reach 100
On the lookout
→ Brain aging may accelerate after cancer treatment
→ Ozempic-style drugs could slash complication risks after heart attacks
→ Aging process could accelerate due to 'forever chemicals' exposure
Conversation starters
→ Do collagen supplements really improve skin? Major review reveals the truth
→ ChatGPT could miss your serious medical emergency, study suggests
→ Diabetes surge could be driven by 'healthy' breakfasts, doctor warns
Medical advances
→ Diabetes breakthrough approach could protect cells and prevent disease
→ Decades-old seizure drug could have potential for Alzheimer's prevention
Stat of the week
More than 59% of women are predicted to have high blood pressure by 2050.