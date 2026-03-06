Expand / Collapse search
Alarming report reveals what’s driving deadly cancer surge in young adults

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Top stories

→ Origin of deadly cancer affecting young adults revealed in alarming report

→ Scientists make startling discovery when examining prostate cancer tissue

Seniors over 80 who eat specific diet may be less likely to reach 100

Woman sitting on hospital bed looking concerned

Colorectal cancer rates are surging among younger adults, with those 65 and under now comprising 45% of new diagnoses compared to 27% in 1995. (iStock)

On the lookout

→ Brain aging may accelerate after cancer treatment

→ Ozempic-style drugs could slash complication risks after heart attacks

Aging process could accelerate due to 'forever chemicals' exposure

Doctor talking to man about his heart pain

Weight-loss drugs may prevent deadly heart complications by opening blocked blood vessels after heart attacks, groundbreaking new research reveals. (iStock)

Conversation starters

→ Do collagen supplements really improve skin? Major review reveals the truth

→ ChatGPT could miss your serious medical emergency, study suggests

→ Diabetes surge could be driven by 'healthy' breakfasts, doctor warns

Medical advances

→ Diabetes breakthrough approach could protect cells and prevent disease

→ Decades-old seizure drug could have potential for Alzheimer's prevention

Stat of the week

More than 59% of women are predicted to have high blood pressure by 2050.

This article was written by Fox News staff.

