Meat consumption linked to higher type 2 diabetes risk in observational study

A diet high in meat — particularly processed meat and unprocessed red meat — could increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes , according to new research from the University of Cambridge.

In analyzing data from nearly two million people who participated in 31 studies across 20 countries, the researchers found that eating 50 grams of processed meat per day — equivalent of two slices of ham or bacon, or one small sausage — led to a 15% higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes in the next decade, as a press release from the university noted.

Eating 100 grams of unprocessed red meat per day — roughly a small steak — led to a 10% greater risk.

The findings were published in The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology.

Eating 100 grams of poultry initially was shown to increase type 2 diabetes risk by 8%, but that link became weaker when tested in different scenarios, which suggests that further research is needed.

"Our findings provide the largest and most comprehensive evidence to date of the association between meat consumption and a higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes ," said lead author Dr Chunxiao Li, of the Medical Research Council (MRC) Epidemiology Unit at the University of Cambridge, in an email to Fox News Digital.

"The link between eating processed meat and red meat and the risk of developing type 2 diabetes is strong and consistent across populations in different world regions and countries."

In their analysis, the researchers took into account a wide range of factors, such as age, gender, health-related behaviors (such as smoking, alcohol intake and physical activity), energy intake, body weight, waist circumference and family history of diabetes, as well as other foods that are consumed, Li said.

This study follows several others that previously suggested this link.

"It was important that we extended the investigation to under-represented populations in countries outside of North America and Europe, which have previously largely dominated research," said Li.

‘Example of observational research’

Ken D. Berry, M.D., a board-certified family physician who practices medicine in rural Tennessee, disagrees with the premise that meat consumption increases diabetes risk.

"This is an example of observational research," Berry, who was not involved in the study, told Fox News Digital via email.

"By its very nature, it can never show that one thing causes another thing to happen," he went on. "All this type of research can do is report a possible association between one thing and another."

Sophie Lauver, a Baltimore-based registered dietitian at Aeroflow Diabetes, which helps patients with diabetes obtain the supplies they need, said that people who eat more meat may tend to eat less of other foods known to promote health and reduce disease risk, like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, seeds and legumes.

"Meat is also a source of saturated fat, and diets high in fat are linked with insulin resistance and the development of type 2 diabetes," Lauver, who also did not participate in the research, told Fox News Digital.

There is also the likelihood that people who eat meat may be eating it in large amounts, according to Lauver.

"With this eating pattern, meat tends to be the center of the plate rather than foods lower in calories, higher in fiber, and rich in natural plant compounds," she said.

"We’re also learning about the importance of a diverse microbiome in obesity and diabetes prevention, and this is achieved by eating a varied diet rich in plant foods."

Tanya Freirich, a registered dietitian nutritionist in Charlotte, North Carolina , who practices as The Lupus Dietitian, warned that processed meat consumption can be inflammatory, and high intake of saturated fats can increase insulin resistance.

"Processed meats can contain a large portion of the recommended daily intake of sodium in one serving," said Freirich, who is also unaffiliated with the research.

"For example, deli meats or canned meats can easily have 500 to 1500 mg of sodium per serving."

Potential limitations

The data used to measure how much food people ate were mostly based on a one-time questionnaire, Li noted.

"Previous research shows that measuring food intake just once is less accurate than doing it multiple times, and this tends to weaken the observed connection to health risks ," she told Fox News Digital.

"Therefore, our findings indicate an association between meat intake and developing type 2 diabetes, but the actual link might be stronger than what we found."

Berry agreed that the questionnaire format is a large limitation.

"This type of research is based on multiple-choice tests given to study participants called Food Frequency Questionnaires," he said.

"Participants often fill out these questions every few years, as if they would be able to remember what they ate two years ago, or even longer."

Although the researchers considerably increased the geographical diversity of study locations compared with previous studies, Li noted that data from some regions, such as Africa, is still limited.

"This reflects an important knowledge gap and highlights the need for further research in these locations," she said.

Freirich echoed the fact that the study is observational and looks only at associations — two factors that are increasing or decreasing in the same direction.

"We can not definitively say that one is the cause of the other," she told Fox News Digital.

The World Health Organization recommends consuming no more than three portions — equivalent to about 12 to 18 ounces of cooked red meat — every week.

"In an observational study, we don't see the picture of the individual — the researchers are looking at only two factors, like type of protein consumption and type 2 diabetes risk," Freirich went on.

"We are not understanding or assessing the rest of their diet, like how many vegetables people are consuming, or how much physical activity is happening."

What’s the recommendation?

"Our research supports the current dietary guidelines that recommend lowering processed meat and unprocessed red meat consumption to reduce disease burdens," Li said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has previously classified processed meat and red meat as carcinogenic to humans, as has the American Institute for Cancer Research (AIRC), which recommends avoiding processed meats.

"For processed meat, the WHO recommends that there is no safe limit, so it is best to avoid or minimize consumption," Li said.

"For red meat, the WHO recommends consuming no more than three portions, equivalent to about 350 to 500 grams (about 12 to 18 ounces) of cooked weight red meat every week."

Berry disagrees, recommending that people should continue to eat nutrient-dense, healthy red meat — "as our ancestors have done for over a million years."

"There is a cohort of nutrition researchers who believe in a plant-based diet and they tout research like this to promote this way of eating," he said.

"People who are not educated about research findings read only the headline of such articles and they stop eating a very healthy, ancestral food that is packed with nutrition."

Lauver, on the other hand, recommends prioritizing plant-based foods rather than eating a diet heavy on meat and animal products.

"Plant foods include fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts and seeds," she told Fox News Digital.

"These whole foods tend to be lower in calories, rich in nutrients, minimally processed and high in fiber, and they foster an environment for a diverse microbiome."

Freirich recommends that people think about their diet and lifestyle as a whole, including their own medical history.

"All medical decisions and choices regarding diet should be individualized and personalized," she said. "What works for you may not be appropriate for your neighbor."

People should also speak with their health care provider to get personalized recommendations, experts agreed.

Fox News Digital reached out to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for comment.