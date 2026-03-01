Aging process could accelerate due to 'forever chemicals' exposure, study finds

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A new study suggests that middle-aged men may be more vulnerable to faster biological aging, potentially linked to exposure to "forever chemicals."

The research, published in the journal Frontiers in Aging, examined how perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, more commonly known as PFAS, could impact aging at the cellular level.

PFAS are synthetic chemicals commonly used in nonstick cookware, food packaging, water-resistant fabrics and other consumer products, the study noted.

Their chemical structure makes them highly resistant to breaking down, allowing them to accumulate in water, soil and the human body.

Chinese researchers analyzed blood samples from 326 adults enrolled in the U.S. National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey between 1999 and 2000.

The researchers measured levels of 11 PFAS compounds in participants’ blood and used DNA-based "epigenetic clocks" — tools that analyze chemical changes to DNA to estimate biological age — to determine how quickly their bodies were aging at the cellular level, the study stated.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Two compounds, perfluorononanoic acid (PFNA) and perfluorooctanesulfonamide (PFOSA), were detected in 95% of participants.

Higher concentrations of those chemicals were associated with faster biological aging in men of certain age groups, but not in women.

"People should not panic."

The compounds most strongly linked to accelerated aging were not the PFAS chemicals that typically receive the most public attention, the researchers noted.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"The associations were strongest in adults aged 50 to 64, particularly in men," Dr. Xiangwei Li, professor at Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine and the study’s corresponding author, told Fox News Digital.

"While this does not establish that PFAS cause aging, it suggests that these widely present ‘forever chemicals’ may be linked to molecular changes related to long-term health and aging."

Midlife may represent a more sensitive biological period, when the body becomes more vulnerable to age-related stressors, according to the researchers.

Lifestyle factors, such as smoking, may influence biological aging markers, potentially increasing vulnerability to environmental pollutants.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

While Li said "people should not panic," she does recommend looking for reasonable ways to reduce exposure.

That might mean checking local drinking water reports, using certified water filters designed to reduce PFAS, and limiting the use of stain- or grease-resistant products when alternatives are available.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

Meaningful reductions in PFAS exposure will likely depend on broader regulatory action and environmental cleanup efforts, Li added.

Study limitations

The researchers outlined several important limitations of the research, including that the findings show an association, but do not prove that PFAS directly causes accelerated aging.

"The study is cross-sectional, meaning exposure and aging markers were measured at the same time, so we cannot determine causality," Li told Fox News Digital.

The study was also relatively small, limited to 326 adults age 50 or older, which means the findings may not apply to younger people or broader populations.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

Researchers measured PFAS levels using data collected between 1999 and 2000, and today's exposure patterns may differ.

Li added that while PFAS is known to persist in the environment and the body, these results should be validated through larger, more recent studies that follow participants over time.