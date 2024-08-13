Expand / Collapse search
Adults with diabetes reap heart-health benefits from baked potatoes, new research reveals

Diabetics 'shouldn't shy away' from baked potatoes, says researcher

By Peter Burke Fox News
Published
Neda Akhavan, an assistant professor at UNLV's Department of Kinesiology and Nutrition Sciences, told Fox News Digital how diabetics who incorporate a baked potato and its skin into their daily diets can boost their heart health.

Baked potatoes could be just the food to boost heart health among adults with diabetes, a new study suggests.

Research recently presented by Neda Akhavan, PhD, an assistant professor in the Department of Kinesiology and Nutrition Sciences at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV), revealed a modest decrease in fasting blood glucose levels, as well as improvements in body composition, waist circumference and resting heart rate among study participants who incorporated a daily serving of potato into their diets.

"We wanted to look at a [particular] food that was highly stigmatized, such as a potato," Akhavan told Fox News Digital in a video interview from her office at UNLV.

The clinical trial, funded by the Alliance for Potato Research and Education, took place when Akhavan was working at Florida State University in Tallahassee.

"A lot of people [with Type 2 diabetes] tend to think they shouldn't eat carbs or especially starchy carbohydrates like potato," Akhavan said.

UNLV assistant professor Neda Akhavan, PhD, holds baked potatoes in her hands. She recently presented her findings on the health benefits of baked potatoes for adults living with Type 2 diabetes.

American Diabetes Association guidelines, however, advise against cutting carbs completely. Instead, carbs should be consumed in moderation.

All 24 participants of the study group were given a pre-made baked potato with the skin measured to 100 grams, with only 20 grams of carbohydrates, and a comparable portion of white rice with the same number of calories and carbohydrates, Akhavan said.

The trial lasted for 12 weeks — that's the minimum time needed to observe changes in indices of glycemic control and cardiometabolic health, said Akhavan.

Participants were allowed to add herbs or spices or up to half a tablespoon of butter, Akhavan said, but they were told not to fry their potatoes.

Participants of a recent clinical trial were allowed to add butter, herbs and spices to their baked potatoes.

The study is believed to be the first of its kind to measure scientifically the cardiovascular benefits of potatoes for adults with diabetes, Akhavan said.

"We even looked at vascular health," she added. "We didn't see any significance."

The "biggest takeaway" from the research, which has yet to be published, is "changing our idea about potatoes," Akhavan said.

"There were no harmful effects," she said. "And that is, I think, a very significant outcome."

New research reveals that baked potatoes can help the hearts of diabetics.

Akhavan's research was specific to the baked potato only.

"Boiling a potato is quite different than baking it, even though you're applying heat," Akhavan said. 

"But there is some potential loss of even that resistant starch, which is that beneficial fiber, that could happen with boiling potatoes. Once again, I think the biggest thing is not frying it or adding [lots] of fats."

Eating the skin, she said, is "a really important part of it as well."

Eating the skin of a baked potato is "a really important part" of boosting a diabetic's heart health, according to new research.

The American Diabetes Association declined to comment on the study, but it noted the seven recognized meal patterns that are recommended for people with diabetes.

"We encourage people living with diabetes to consult with their health care team about what meal pattern might work well for them based on their particular health needs and goals," the association told Fox News Digital in an email.

Akhavan said she is hoping to be able to conduct large-scale clinical trials in the future.

For now, though, she is encouraged by the results.

"We shouldn't shy away from a potato, even those who are diabetic."

Peter Burke is a lifestyle editor with Fox News Digital. 