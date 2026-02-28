Do collagen supplements really improve skin? Major review reveals the truth

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Collagen supplements have exploded in popularity, touted as everything from an anti-aging miracle to a muscle recovery booster.

But a sweeping new review conducted by U.K. researchers suggests that while collagen may help improve skin elasticity and ease arthritis pain, it does little for athletic performance or wrinkle reduction.

Researchers from Anglia Ruskin University analyzed 16 systematic reviews and 113 randomized controlled trials involving nearly 8,000 participants worldwide, which they say is the most extensive evaluation of collagen’s health effects to date.

The review found consistent evidence that collagen supplementation improves skin elasticity and hydration over time and provides significant relief from osteoarthritis-related joint pain and stiffness, according to findings published in Aesthetic Surgery Journal Open Forum.

The researchers, however, did not find meaningful improvements in post-exercise muscle recovery, soreness or tendon mechanical properties (strength, springiness and stretch resistance).

"Collagen is not a cure-all, but it does have credible benefits when used consistently over time, particularly for skin and osteoarthritis," co-author Lee Smith, professor of public health at Anglia Ruskin University, said in a statement.

EXPERIMENTAL SERUM SHOWS PROMISE IN REVERSING BALDNESS WITHIN 20 DAYS

"Our findings show clear benefits in key areas of healthy aging, while also dispelling some of the myths surrounding its use," Smith added.

Collagen, the most abundant protein in the body, supports skin, bones, tendons, cartilage and connective tissue, according to experts. Natural collagen production begins to drop in early adulthood and declines more sharply with age.

The review found that long-term collagen supplementation was linked to improved skin firmness and hydration, but did not help skin roughness — a proxy for visible wrinkles.

Benefits appear to accumulate gradually, suggesting that collagen should not be viewed as an "anti-wrinkle 'quick fix,' but as a foundational dermal support for individuals seeking holistic skin maintenance," the researchers said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"If we define anti-aging as a product or technique designed to prevent the appearance of getting older, then I believe our findings do support this claim for some parameters," Smith told the BBC. "For example, an improvement in skin tone and moisture is associated with a more youthful-looking appearance."

Collagen supplementation was linked to reduced pain and stiffness in people with osteoarthritis, with stronger benefits seen over longer periods of use, and showed modest improvements in muscle mass and tendon structure that may support healthy aging.

However, it did not show meaningful results when used as a fast-acting sports performance supplement, and evidence for benefits related to cholesterol, blood sugar, blood pressure and oral health was mixed or inconclusive.

Dr. Daniel Ghiyam, a California-based physician and longevity specialist, said the findings align with what he sees in clinical practice.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

"Collagen is a targeted support tool, not a foundation of health or performance," Ghiyam, who was not involved in the study, told Fox News Digital. "When marketed that way, it makes sense. When marketed as a cure-all, it doesn’t hold up to the data."

The authors noted that while many previous collagen studies have received financial support from the supplement industry, the current review did not receive industry funding.

The team called for more high-quality clinical trials examining long-term outcomes, optimal dosages, and differences between collagen sources, such as marine, bovine and plant-based alternatives.

Among its limitations, the review could not determine whether certain forms of collagen work better than others or what the optimal regimen should be.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

While the review included randomized controlled trials, the quality of the studies varied, with newer research generally showing stronger results.

Experts say more data and studies are needed to build on the findings. They also noted that diet plays a crucial role in skin health.

Dr. Erum Ilyas, a Pennsylvania-based dermatologist and chair of dermatology at Drexel University College of Medicine, noted that the review analyzed previously published meta-analyses rather than generating new primary data.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"At this time, I have not seen sufficiently strong independent evidence to routinely recommend collagen supplements to my patients," Ilyas, who was not involved in the review, told Fox News Digital.

"Although some studies show modest improvements in markers such as hydration and elasticity, there remains limited independent, biopsy-confirmed evidence demonstrating sustained increases in dermal collagen content," she added.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the researchers for comment.