Origin of deadly cancer affecting young adults revealed in alarming report

Disease rising 3% annually among 20-49 age group, with rectal cancer cases increasing to one-third of all diagnoses

Melissa Rudy By Melissa Rudy Fox News
Data: Colorectal cancer is one of the deadliest forms for people under 50 Video

Data: Colorectal cancer is one of the deadliest forms for people under 50

Fox News senior medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel joins 'America's Newsroom' to discuss the death of actor James Van Der Beek due to colorectal cancer, what could cause this kind of cancer and how to address it.

As colorectal cancer (CRC) is now the leading cause of cancer death in adults under 50, a new report reveals some surprising shifts in the incidence of the disease.

Although rates of CRC have been declining among seniors, those 65 and under are facing a rise in diagnoses, according to a report titled Colorectal Cancer Statistics, 2026, from the American Cancer Society.

Adults 65 and younger comprise nearly half (45%) of all new colorectal cancer cases — a significant increase from 27% in 1995, states the report, which was published in CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians.

The disease is rising fastest among adults 20 to 49 years old, at a rate of 3% per year.

Woman sitting on hospital bed looking concerned

Colorectal cancer is now the leading cause of cancer death in adults under 50. (iStock)

Among adults 50 and under, 75% of colorectal cancers are diagnosed at an advanced stage. Half of the diagnoses in that age range are made between the ages of 45 and 49. Although that age group is eligible to receive routine screenings, just 37% do so.

The report also revealed that rectal cancer is on the rise, now accounting for about one-third (32%) of all CRC cases — an increase from 27% in the mid-2000s.

"After decades of progress, the risk of dying from colorectal cancer is climbing in younger generations of men and women, confirming a real uptick in disease because of something we’re doing or some other exposure," said Rebecca Siegel, senior scientific director, surveillance research at the American Cancer Society and lead author of the report, in a press release.

Research points to cancer and marathon running link

Among adults 50 and under, 75% of colorectal cancers are diagnosed at an advanced stage. Half of the diagnoses in that age range are made between the ages of 45 and 49.  (iStock)

"We need to redouble research efforts to understand the cause, but also circumvent deaths through earlier detection by educating clinicians and the general public about symptoms and increasing screening in people 45-54 years."

It is projected that 158,850 new cases of colorectal cancer will be diagnosed this year, and that the disease will cause 55,230 deaths, per the report.

More than half of CRC cases can be linked to high-risk behaviors, the researchers said. Those include lack of nutrition, high alcohol consumption, smoking, lack of exercise and obesity.

"These findings further underscore that colorectal cancer is worsening among younger generations and highlight the immediate need for eligible adults to begin screening at the recommended age of 45," said Dr. William Dahut, chief scientific officer at the American Cancer Society.

Medical illustration of Colorectal Cancer

When the disease is caught at a local (early) stage, the five-year survival rate is 95%. (iStock)

"The report also shines a light on the crucial importance of continued funding for research to help discover new therapies to treat the disease and advance patient care."

When the disease is caught at a local (early) stage, the five-year survival rate is 95%, the report stated.

Melissa Rudy is senior health editor and a member of the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to melissa.rudy@fox.com.

