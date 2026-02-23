Diabetes surge among Americans could be driven by 'healthy' breakfasts, doctor warns

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Americans consume foods every day that are marketed as "healthy," when they could be quietly destroying their health, one doctor warns.

Dr. Mark Hyman, physician and co-founder of Function Health in California, says that much of America’s daily diet is filled with unhealthy ingredients.

"The amount of refined starches and sugars that are everywhere is just staggering to me, given what we know about how harmful they are," he shared in an interview with Fox News Digital. "I don't think people really understand."

Hyman, author of the new book "Food Fix Uncensored," said he’s "astounded" by what people are eating, especially for breakfast.

"People just eat sugar for breakfast," he said. "They have muffins, they have bagels, they have croissants, they have sugar-sweetened coffees and teas."

In addition to the traditionally sweet options for breakfast, some cereal brands and breakfast staples have adopted new "protein-packed" menu items and products, following health trends that encourage eating more protein.

"Highly processed food is not food."

"Now, we're seeing this halo of protein in certain things," Hyman said, mentioning that many protein smoothies are "full of sugar."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

The doctor also noted that some popular cereals are now marketed as having protein in them. "My joke is, if it has a health claim on the label, it's definitely bad for you," he said.

Instead of starting the day with a "quick fix" or processed food, Hyman suggests choosing whole sources of protein and fat for breakfast, adding that "if there's a little carbohydrate in there, it's fine."

For his own breakfast, Hyman said he has a protein shake with whey protein, avocado and frozen berries. Eggs and avocados are also a great protein-and-fat combo option, he added.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE HEALTH STORIES

"It’s not that complicated — people need to just think about their breakfast not being dessert," he said. "No wonder we're in this cycle of obesity and diabetes. One in three teenage kids now has type 2 diabetes or pre-diabetes. That's just criminal."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Instead of counting calories and being in a caloric deficit as a way to lose weight and stay healthy, Hyman instead suggests focusing on how certain foods make you feel and how they impact your health.

"When you look at the way in which different types of calories affect your biology, you can just choose what you're eating, and then you don't have to worry about how much," he told Fox News Digital.

"For example, if you eat a diet that doesn't cause your insulin to spike — which is low in starch and sugar, higher in protein and fat — you won't develop those swings in blood sugar, you won't develop the spikes in insulin, you won't deposit hungry fat … You will break that cycle."

People are more likely to "self-regulate when they eat real food" instead of processed foods, which "bypasses the normal mechanisms of satiety, fullness and brain chemistry," according to Hyman.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

"Ultraprocessed food and junk food or highly processed food is not food," he said. "It doesn't support the health and well-being of an organism. It doesn't do that. It does the opposite."