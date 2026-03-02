Expand / Collapse search
Punch the monkey, viral star, experiences dramatic breakthrough among zoo mates

Zookeepers have been working to reintegrate the hand-reared macaque

By Khloe Quill Fox News
Punch the monkey makes new friends after bullying video goes viral Video

Punch the monkey makes new friends after bullying video goes viral

The video shows Punch the young macaque seeking physical contact not from his stuffed toy, but from another monkey, eventually climbing onto its back for a vital social behavior for young macaques known as the "piggyback ride."

In a dramatic turn of events that's captured the attention of animal lovers worldwide, Punch — the young macaque at a zoo in Japan famous for his inseparable bond with a stuffed orangutan toy — has reached a major milestone in his journey toward social integration.

On Thursday, visitors and staff at the Ichikawa Zoological and Botanical Garden witnessed a breakthrough: Punch was seen cuddling with and hitching a ride on the back of a fellow macaque.

Punch’s story began with hardship. He was abandoned by his mother shortly after his birth in July 2025 — and to ensure his survival, zookeepers stepped in to hand-rear the primate.

On Jan. 19, 2026, the zoo officially began the process of reintegrating Punch into the "monkey mountain" enclosure.

The transition was initially fraught with tension. 

Baby monkey named 'Punch' is seen with a stuffed animal at a zoo on February 20, 2026

Punch’s story began with hardship when he was abandoned by his mother shortly after he was born. To help him, zookeepers gave him a stuffed toy that he began dragging around everywhere he went.  (David Mareuil/Anadolu via Getty Images)

As a hand-reared infant, Punch was bullied and ignored by the established group of monkeys.

He was often seen huddled alone with his orange plush companion while the rest of the troop interacted.

In an official statement released Feb. 27, the Ichikawa Zoological and Botanical Garden detailed the meticulous care behind this process.

Baby monkey named 'Punch' is seen in a play area at a zoo on February 20, 2026,

Previous viral videos showed Punch bullied by the rest of the troop, running to his plushy toy for comfort. (David Mareuil/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"From an animal welfare perspective, our primary goal is to reintegrate Punch with the troop," the zoo said. 

The strategy involved nursing Punch within the enclosure, so the troop could recognize him as one of their own, and pairing him with a gentle young female macaque prior to his full release to build his confidence.

The latest footage, captured by X user @tate_gf, suggested the zoo's patience is paying off. 

The video shows Punch seeking physical contact not from his toy, but from another monkey — eventually climbing onto its back for a vital social behavior for young macaques: the "piggyback ride."

CHIBA, JAPAN - FEBRUARY 20 : Baby monkey named 'Punch' is seen with its mother at a zoo on February 20, 2026, in north of Tokyo, Chiba Prefecture, Japan. The baby monkey who had been abandoned by his mother and had found comfort in a stuffed animal seems to be finding some comfort with its mother.

The zoo's strategy appears to be paying off: Punch, shown at far left, was recently seen riding on the back of a fellow macaque. (David Mareuil/Anadolu via Getty Images)

While Punch still carries his stuffed toy for comfort during moments of perceived danger, the zoo remains optimistic about his progress. 

The organization cited the successful 2009 case of Otome, another hand-reared macaque who eventually outgrew her stuffed toy, successfully integrated — and went on to raise four offspring of her own.

The zoo has had crowds coming to see Punch, with hundreds of people lining up to get inside to see the young star, according to reports. 

"I'm hoping Punch has a good life like everybody else does, and think he's a cute little guy," one person commented online. 

"Such a precious baby," another person wrote. 

Khloe Quill is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. She and the lifestyle team cover a range of story topics including food and drink, travel, and health. 

