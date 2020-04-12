Flashback: WHO chief revokes appointment of brutal Zimbabwe dictator Robert Mugabe as 'goodwill ambassador' after uproar
The head of the World Health Organization, now under fire for his handling of the coronavirus crisis and the organization’s pro-China stance, is no stranger to controversy. In 2017 he revoked the appointment of Zimbabwean dictator Robert Mugabe as “goodwill ambassador” after considerable public uproar across the globe.
EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Mike McCaul, the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, called the World Health Organization “co-conspirators” with the Chinese Communist Party in allegedly hiding information about the novel coronavirus in its early stages -- calling it “the worst cover-up in human history” and seeking the resignation of its top official.