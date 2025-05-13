Yogurt products sold nationwide recalled due to undeclared almonds

A Pennsylvania company's yogurt parfait products have been recalled due to an undeclared allergen.

The granola component in some of Knockro Inc.'s Bonya-branded low-fat yogurt parfaits "contains almonds, which were not listed on the label."

That's according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products," the FDA said in its recall announcement.

The breakfast snacks were distributed to stores nationwide.

They come in a 12-ounce, clear plastic cup with an expiration date of May 5, 2025, according to the FDA.

Yogurt parfait flavors impacted by the recall include vanilla, strawberry, raspberry, peach, mango and blueberry.

A recall was initiated "after it was discovered that the almond-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of almonds," the FDA said.

"Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company's production and packaging processes," according to the announcement.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recall.

But anyone who purchased Bonya yogurt parfaits is asked to return them to the place of purchase for a refund.