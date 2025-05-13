Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Product Recalls

Yogurt products sold nationwide recalled due to undeclared almonds

People with allergies or sensitivities to almonds advised to exercise caution

By Peter Burke Fox News
Published
close
Ex-NFL player recalls his first time tasting peach cobbler: 'Fantastic' Video

Ex-NFL player recalls his first time tasting peach cobbler: 'Fantastic'

Michael Lehan, a former NFL cornerback who now owns the Peach Cobbler Factory in Bradenton, Florida, tells Fox News Digital what it was like when he first tasted the dessert while meeting his biological family — and why it's special to him.

A Pennsylvania company's yogurt parfait products have been recalled due to an undeclared allergen.

The granola component in some of Knockro Inc.'s Bonya-branded low-fat yogurt parfaits "contains almonds, which were not listed on the label."

That's according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

UNDECLARED EGGS, SOY, MILK PROMPTS RECALL OF GLUTEN-FREE BAKED GOODS

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products," the FDA said in its recall announcement.

The breakfast snacks were distributed to stores nationwide. 

A raspberry, strawberry and blueberry parfait are arranged on a white background.

Some yogurt parfaits (not pictured) sold nationwide have been recalled because they contain undeclared almonds, according to the FDA. (iStock)

They come in a 12-ounce, clear plastic cup with an expiration date of May 5, 2025, according to the FDA.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

Yogurt parfait flavors impacted by the recall include vanilla, strawberry, raspberry, peach, mango and blueberry.

A three-way split of Bonya low-fat yogurt parfait flavors, from left to right, blueberry, strawberry and vanilla.

Bonya low-fat yogurt parfaits, including blueberry, strawberry and vanilla flavors, have been recalled by the FDA. (U.S. Food and Drug Administration)

A recall was initiated "after it was discovered that the almond-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of almonds," the FDA said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company's production and packaging processes," according to the announcement.

Two yogurt parfaits with granola, strawberries and blueberries in them sit on a table next to strawberries and blueberries.

The recall was initiated after an "almond-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of almonds," the FDA said. (iStock)

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recall.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But anyone who purchased Bonya yogurt parfaits is asked to return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

Peter Burke is a lifestyle editor with Fox News Digital. 