Undeclared eggs, soy, milk prompts recall of gluten-free baked goods

A bakery that supplies gluten-free products to stores in Utah has recalled more than a dozen foods because they may contain undeclared allergens.

New Grains Gluten-Free Bakery in Spanish Fork, Utah, issued a recall last week on 16 of its products, including breads, bagels, cookies and croutons, because they may contain undeclared eggs, soy and milk, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs, soy or milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products," the FDA said in its recall announcement.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that products containing eggs, soy and milk were distributed on labels that did not reveal the presence of these ingredients, the FDA said.

Eggs were detected in all 16 recalled products, while milk was discovered in seven and soy was found in five, the recall announcement stated.

The recalled products are:

1. Artisan White Bread (Egg)

2. Artisan Multigrain Bread (Egg)

3. Artisan Sourdough Bread (Egg)

4. Artisan Cinnamon Raisin Bread (Egg)

5. Blueberry Bagels (Egg)

6. Cinnamon Raisin Bagels (Egg)

7. Plain Bagels (Egg)

8. Multigrain Bagels (Egg)

9. Artisan Sourdough Ciabatta Rolls (Egg)

10. Chocolate Chip Cookie (Egg, Milk, Soy)

11. Dye-Free Frosted Sugar Cookie (Egg, Milk, Soy)

12. Frosted Sugar Cookie (Egg, Milk, Soy)

13. Coconut Macaroon Cookie (Egg, Milk, Soy)

14. Brownie Chocolate Chip Cookie (Egg, Milk, Soy)

15. Artisan Seasoned Croutons (Egg, Milk)

16. Seasoned Bread Crumbs (Egg, Milk)

The affected products have labels that indicate they are "gluten-free" and display the New Grains brand name.

They were distributed between April 7 and April 21 under lot numbers 90-107 in the state of Utah, according to the FDA.

"The breads and croutons were packaged in clear vacuum-sealed plastic bags, while the cookies were packaged in regular clear plastic bags," the announcement said. "The label colors could be red, purple, orange, blue, green or pink."

No illnesses have been reported, but anyone who purchased the recalled products is "urged not to consume" them. Instead, consumers should return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

Fox News Digital reached out to New Grains Gluten-Free Bakery.