Woman recalls awkward moment with waiter in viral TikTok: 'Most embarrassing moment of my life!'

This is what the random, anxious thoughts before bed are made of.

The customer is most definitely not always right, as one young woman affirmed in a hilarious TikTok video documenting what she’s declaring the "most embarrassing" moment of her life, which recently went down in a restaurant.

A TikTok user named Elizabeth posted the funny footage to the platform on Wednesday, in a quick clip that’s since been viewed 12.7 million times.

"Thinking about the time when I thought the waiter was giving me a hug for my birthday, but he was just grabbing the candle," the college student explained in text overlaid over the viral video.

In the footage, the birthday girl is seen standing at the head of the table during what is presumably a celebratory dinner. A waiter then dances toward the group and leans over the table, which Elizabeth misinterprets as him coming close for a hug, so she goes in for an embrace.

Not missing a beat — or reciprocating the "hug" — the server scoops a candle off the table and dashes off.

"By far the most embarrassing moment of my life!" Elizabeth exclaimed of the footage.

The painfully awkward exchange has since sparked over 55,000 comments, with most TikTokers empathizing with Elizabeth’s plight.

"I literally cannot watch this again, it hurts too much," one wrote.

"I have NEVER had so much secondhand embarrassment in my life. This is traumatizing for me," another agreed.

"He's probably still talking about this to his friends," one teased.

Offering another point of view, some commenters insisted that they would have done the same thing, too.

"Nah cause he really looked like he was going in for a hug," one said.

"I just love that this precious moment was caught on camera," another joked.