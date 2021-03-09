Ohio restaurant server receives $2,021 tip after bonding with customers

A restaurant server in Ohio was shocked to receive a huge tip from two customers she had bonded with.

Tanya, a server at Slyman’s Tavern in Independence, Ohio -- just outside Cleveland -- was working a Monday lunch shift last month when two older women came into the restaurant and ordered lunch, as well as several to-go orders, Slyman’s Tavern Marketing Coordinator Rebecca Riemer told Fox News.

"They mentioned that the reason why they ordered so much to-go food in addition to their lunch that day was because they just don’t cook that often, since they both lost their husbands," Riemer said. "And then the server, actually, could relate to that."

Riemer said Tanya’s husband died last April and when the two customers told her about their situation, she realized she also probably hadn’t cooked since then.

"They just bonded over that," Riemer said. "And the customers just told Tanya, you know, ‘Things are going to get better, we promise.’"

At the time, it was Cleveland’s Restaurant Week. Riemer said because of that, the customers told Tanya: "We really want to just take care of you. We want to just let you know that things are going to get better."

That’s when they left Tanya a $2,021 tip on their $100.21 order.

"She was completely shocked," Riemer said. In fact, at first, Tanya said she couldn’t accept it.

"They just wanted to let her know things were going to get better," Riemer added. "They wanted to take care of her. And they said they could afford it, not to worry about that."

Riemer said the restaurant staff was in tears when Tanya told them about what had happened.

"She was shocked by the entire thing and super grateful," Riemer said. "She said she’s going to save the money and take a vacation."