Whataburger debuts 2020 holiday sweater decked out in trees, wreaths, but oddly no hamburgers

The holidays might look a bit different this year, but Whataburger’s annual holiday sweater is still as blindingly orange as ever.

This season, Whataburger fans can also purchase matching socks, hats and scarves, just in case they’re failing to get the point across that, hey, they like to eat fast-food burgers.

“Holly, Jolly, Merry and…. Whataburger? Yeah, we did that! Treat yourself to our 2020 Christmas Sweater to show off your Whataburger Pride this Holiday season,” reads a description of the item at Whataburger’s Whatastore.

Each sweater retails online for $42.99. Matching socks cost $12.99, while a beanie-and-scarf combo sells for $24.99.

Other items at the Whataburger holiday shop include holiday-themed Whataburger table tents (designed to look like the plastic markers that display a customer’s order number) along with a BRXLZ Whataburger building kit (a toy building kit akin to a Lego set). Last year’s Whataburger holiday sweater is also on sale, at a discounted price of $32.35.

Whataburger fans had better act fast, though. The San Antonio-based chain’s holiday sweaters have been known to sell out within hours of their debut, although Whataburger has restocked in some of those cases.

In a press release shared with Fox News, a spokesperson for Whataburger said that even more festive Whataburger-themed offerings would be added to the online shop, “from clothing to décor.” However, Whataburger’s rep didn’t comment on any plans to resurrect this giant inflatable Santa yard decoration from 2019, which depicted St. Nick soaking his lower half what we can only hope is a cup of warmed-over sweet tea.

Fingers crossed!