Whataburger's newest Christmas offering is a giant inflatable Santa yard ornament

Whataburger warned us that “holiday merch” was coming, and sure enough, it’s here.

After debuting its 2019 Christmas Sweater earlier this month, the fast-food chain is now offering a 7-foot-5-inch inflatable Santa at its official online shop. What’s more, the restaurant is positioning its decorative Santa as some kind of Christmas-themed status symbol, perfect for shaming your neighbors over their shoddy holiday displays.

“Outwhataburger your neighbors this holiday season with our 7.5-foot yard inflatable,” the product’s description read. “This Santa in a Whataburger cup is sure to get your decorating skills noticed.”

“I NEED THIS,” one person tweeted.

“I bought it already!” another person, who identified himself as a team leader at Whataburger, already claimed. “And [a] Christmas sweater and blankets and pillow.”

Not everyone was so charmed, however. Among the throngs of Whataburger fans claiming to at least want this thing, some took issue with the item’s price tag of $85.99.

“I love you, Whataburger, and this does look novel… but, with all due respect, you're charging people $85.99 to advertise for you in their yards,” an Instagram user wrote in a post advertising the inflatable. “I can see people have already paid to do so — and I can't fault you for something that appears to be working. It's clever. Just not my thing, and $85.99 is a pretty good chunk for most people.”

Another former Whataburger fan had similarly harsh, if more brief, words for the Texas chain, which this year sold a majority stake to a Chicago-based firm.

“Go back to Chicago with your inflatable,” he wrote.

Those deterred by the inflatable’s cost, however, could always opt for Whataburger’s minimalistic holiday ornament set, which also indeed exists.