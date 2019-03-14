Whataburger celebrates fan’s 90th birthday with huge surprise party: 'You won't find a better bunch than this'

Whata-happy-birthday!

Now 90-year-old Bobie Miller was in for the surprise of a lifetime when he walked into his local Spring, Texas, Whataburger and discovered the dining area to be fully decorated with birthday balloons, banners and cupcakes — all in the fast-food restaurant’s signature orange-and-white.

The sweet birthday party was planned by Miller’s daughters, who wanted to commemorate their father’s love for the place, which he would frequent almost daily with his late wife. She passed away in 2018, the Chron reported.

“Sixty-nine years they had been married and they came here for a long, long time to visit with all of these friends,” his daughter Barbara Leland told KHOU-11. “There's no other place he would have wanted his birthday and 90 is a big birthday... Whataburger is the essence of life for all the people that are here this morning.”

Miller and his wife were part of a dining crew called Retired Old Men Eating Out (ROMEO) and they would meet at Whataburger daily to have a meal and chat.

"You won't find a better bunch than this I don't think," Miller told KHOU-TV. "I enjoy the fellowship. I just enjoy being with them."

And, judging by the big smiles of all in attendance, they enjoyed the Wednesday celebration as well.