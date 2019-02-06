Whataburger customer claims employees put clump of mud in her sandwich

There’s nothing quite like taking your first bite into a big, juicy chicken sandwich. But one woman’s delicious meal left her with a bad taste in her mouth after discovering what she claims was a clump of mud.

Yesenia Sanchez posted about her gross discovery on Facebook after stopping at the Whataburger drive-through in Baytown, Texas.

She wrote that she asked for them to switch what kind of bread was used on her meal, but after taking a bite and finding the extra ingredient, she assumes her request must’ve been “too much to ask.”

"[My] body went numb and [my] stomach turned into knots,” she told the Chronicle. "I was literally gagging and threw up a bit in my mouth."

Sanchez called one of the managers to explain what she found but was instructed to return to the restaurant.

At the Whataburger, she claims she spoke with another manager who “assured [her] the lettuce is supposed to be 100% clean” and acted as though it was placed in her sandwich on purpose.

Sanchez told the Chronicle she received a refund for her order. Whataburger has not yet commented on the situation.