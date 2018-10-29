Whataburger-loving Texas couple throw Halloween party, decorate entire house like fast-food chain

If you want to go all-out for Halloween, don’t just put on a costume, but try dressing up your entire house like one Texas couple did for the ultimate themed party.

Nicole Jensen and Cheri Horner shared a photo of their festive look on Facebook. The Austin couple donned vintage Whataburger uniforms and turned their house into a “Whataween” restaurant to host their friends over the weekend.

Jensen told ABC 13 they designed their costumes and painted the sign hanging over their front door. They also got help from the Whataburger chain, which provided additional signage for their decorations.

And since no Whataburger-themed party would be complete without food from the famous chain, Jensen and Horner provided $500 worth of snacks from the famous chain.

People on social media loved the women’s over-the-top costume, praising their efforts.

“One of the best things I’ve ever seen,” one person wrote.

“Wow. You win Halloween,” someone else wrote.

“Y’all sure know how to throw a party!” one of the lucky attendees wrote.

“That's freakin' awesome. 10 out of 10 for creativity and commitment to a theme,” another person commented.