Virginia brewery releases beer inspired by vulgar complaint from disgruntled maskless customer

We detect strong malty notes, with more than a hint of sassiness.

A brewery in Virginia has responded to an online troll by releasing a beer inspired by, and even named after, a vulgar email message that accused the brewery’s general manager of being a "b----."

Beale’s Brewey, in Bedford, released the new American-style porter earlier this month, after a disgruntled customer allegedly cursed out the staff for enforcing a mask mandate in its taproom. The beer — called "Your Manager Is B----" — even takes its name from the first line of the customer’s vulgar email message.

"Your manager is b---- and your beer tastes like hot old orange juice," reads the original message, as it currently appears on the back of each can. The front of each can, meanwhile, is printed with a smiling photo of the general manager, whom the brewery identified only as "BC."

Beale’s Brewery elaborated on the backstory of the beer in two recent social media posts, explaining that the customer had previously visited the taproom in early November, but began harassing employees once he was asked to abide by the state’s current mask mandates. He allegedly followed up with the vulgar email on Nov. 7.

"We made this beer mostly out of a deep, abiding pettiness," the brewery wrote on Facebook this week. "As one of the few local businesses that follows the mask mandate, we’ve taken our fair share of s--- from customers throughout the pandemic. When we posted on social media to remind customers to wear masks, the trolls erupted. We took their comments, kept their names attached, and incorporated them into our first Troll beer."

In an earlier post, Beale’s even thanked the disgruntled customer for "giving us an opportunity to stand behind BC and the countless other service industry workers who come to work every day with unfailing optimism."

"This really is brilliant," one commenter wrote.

"You guys are seriously the best," another said on Instagram. "It’s amazing to see a business not only stand up for its employees, but also to acknowledge that the customer is not always right."

The brewery further confirmed that the customer has been permanently banned from the taproom as a result of his behavior.

In the days since releasing the beer, Beale’s has been inundated with requests (largely thanks to a viral Reddit post recounting the story of the porter’s creation), but unfortunately cannot ship any of the beer at present. However, the brewery urged followers to visit and support their own local breweries, while remembering to "generously" tip the staff.

Those nearby, meanwhile, were welcomed to come into the taproom to try Your Manager for themselves — as long as they’re wearing masks.

"Although we’ve been accused of making beer that tastes like hot old OJ, this is actually a Porter with notes of toasted pecans and caramel," the brewery joked.