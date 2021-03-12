America's first airport 'shot bar' opens in Seattle

While restaurants in Washington state still face capacity restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic, one chef working at an eatery in the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport has come up with an idea to keep up business.

The new Shot Bar is a walk-up counter connected to Rel-Lish Burger Lounge on Concourse B at Sea-Tac, and it's reportedly the first bar of its kind at an airport in the U.S.

Customers order at a service window and receive their choice of liquor in a red plastic cup. Options on the menu include Hornitos Crystalino tequila, Ketel One cucumber and mint vodka, or Brown Sugar bourbon and Fireball, Eater reported.

VIETNAM WAR-THEMED BAR IN AUSTRALIA APOLOGIZES FOLLOWING BACKLASH OVER ‘HORRIFIC’ DECOR

But travelers won't be able to enjoy their shots while riding on the moving walkway, or sitting in the lounge, waiting for takeoff. The drinks must be consumed at the counter, as the airport doesn’t allow alcohol to-go.

"Just order, shoot your shot and go," the restaurant wrote on social media.

Shots cost $7 for a single or $10 for a double, according to Eater.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Restaurants in Washington remain restricted to 25% capacity because of the pandemic. But the airport is expecting to see an increase in traffic as spring break approaches, Q13 FOX in Seattle reported.

"Shot Bar addresses that in a fun and pioneering way," Rel-Lish chef Kathy Casey said in a written statement. "Plus, there’s nothing more fun than a quick shot to kick off vacation. Shot Bar offers a fast and safe solution to serve today’s traveler during the pandemic."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Dawn Hunter, the airport’s director of aviation commercial management, said in a statement that the airport’s dining options have faced major changes since the coronavirus arrived in the U.S. She praised new ideas like Shot Bar as a way to continue serving passengers.

"2020 was difficult for our airport and the businesses here due to the pandemic and its impacts on travel," Hunter said. "It is exciting to embrace innovations like Shot Bar to continue to create positive experiences for travelers during their journey."