Viral 'Fluffy Coke' drink trend takes over TikTok and it only requires 2 ingredients

The latest drink trend circulating on TikTok requires the use of just two ingredients: a favorite soda and Marshmallow Fluff.

The crisp flavor of a cold soda mixed with the creamy texture of Marshmallow Fluff has become people’s newest obsession, and users have been giving it a try.

Emma Grace Burke and her grandmother, known as Memama on TikTok, like to test out new trends and viral treats, so they decided to make the fizzy, fluffy beverage.

VIRAL 'CRACKING LATTE' LEAVES TIKTOK USERS DISAPPOINTED WHILE OTHERS ENJOY THE FUN

"My mom mentioned that she had seen someone trying a fluffy Coke and thought that it would be fun for my grandmother and me to try on TikTok," Burke, a Florida resident, told Fox News Digital via email.

"And Fluffy Coke was such a fun name, we had to try it!" she wrote.

The combination of Coca-Cola and Marshmallow Fluff turned out to be a delicious mix of fizz and cream.

SWEDISH CANDY GOES VIRAL ON TIKTOK AND EVERYONE WANTS A BITE OF THE TRENDY TREAT

"You simply line the inside of your glass with Marshmallow Fluff, from top to bottom all along the sides, then add ice and Coke … Stir, sip and enjoy!" Burke said.

Burke recommends scraping the sides of the cup to get a bit of Marshmallow Fluff in every sip.

The addition of the fluff makes the Coke foam fizz even more, therefore "creating the fluffiness."

'SCRAMBLED PANCAKES' CAUSE VIRAL STIR ON SOCIAL MEDIA: 'THIS IS A CRIME'

"On the first sip, we didn't notice much difference in flavor from just drinking a regular Coke, but once we stirred and scraped a bit of marshmallow in the straw, the drink transformed into a completely different flavor experience," Burke said.

The trend appears to be fun for social media users, since people can personalize the drink experience by choosing their favorite soda.

Other users on TikTok have made it their own recipe by using Diet Coke, Dr. Pepper and even orange soda to create a dreamsicle flavor when combined with the Marshmallow Fluff.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

Burke said she tried mixing the fluff with fun soda flavors like cherry Coke and even coconut Dr. Pepper.

While some trending drinks and food on TikTok cater toward aesthetic rather than flavor, the viral "Fluffy Coke" appears to check both boxes.

"First of all, the appearance is adorable. The drink has great presentation," said Burke.

"Secondly, the texture and fluffiness is unlike any other drink. And lastly, the flavor is fizzy, light and delicious."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"The fizziness and texture of the drink is different from other drinks. It truly is ‘fluffy’ ... and of course marshmallow added to anything is amazing," she said.

Burke has been recommending the drink to others.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The options are practically endless ... Just add any flavor drink or combination of flavors to a glass coated with Marshmallow Fluff," she said.

"The sky's the limit!"