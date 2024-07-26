Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE

Viral 'Fluffy Coke' drink trend takes over TikTok and it only requires 2 ingredients

Florida TikTok user believes the soda creation is worth a try

By Sydney Borchers Fox News
Published
The latest drink trend circulating on TikTok requires the use of just two ingredients: a favorite soda and Marshmallow Fluff.

The crisp flavor of a cold soda mixed with the creamy texture of Marshmallow Fluff has become people’s newest obsession, and users have been giving it a try.

Emma Grace Burke and her grandmother, known as Memama on TikTok, like to test out new trends and viral treats, so they decided to make the fizzy, fluffy beverage.

"My mom mentioned that she had seen someone trying a fluffy Coke and thought that it would be fun for my grandmother and me to try on TikTok," Burke, a Florida resident, told Fox News Digital via email.

"And Fluffy Coke was such a fun name, we had to try it!" she wrote.

marshmallow fluff and coke beverage

"Fluffy Coke" has become the newest drink trend taking over social media. It requires only two ingredients: a fizzy beverage and Marshmallow Fluff. (Emma Grace Burke/@not.eg)

The combination of Coca-Cola and Marshmallow Fluff turned out to be a delicious mix of fizz and cream.

"You simply line the inside of your glass with Marshmallow Fluff, from top to bottom all along the sides, then add ice and Coke … Stir, sip and enjoy!" Burke said.

Burke recommends scraping the sides of the cup to get a bit of Marshmallow Fluff in every sip.

The addition of the fluff makes the Coke foam fizz even more, therefore "creating the fluffiness."

"On the first sip, we didn't notice much difference in flavor from just drinking a regular Coke, but once we stirred and scraped a bit of marshmallow in the straw, the drink transformed into a completely different flavor experience," Burke said.

marshmallow fluff in fluffy coke

Emma Grace Burke and her grandmother, known as Memama on TikTok, live in Florida and enjoy creating content together. (Emma Grace Burke/@not.eg)

The trend appears to be fun for social media users, since people can personalize the drink experience by choosing their favorite soda.

Other users on TikTok have made it their own recipe by using Diet Coke, Dr. Pepper and even orange soda to create a dreamsicle flavor when combined with the Marshmallow Fluff.

Burke said she tried mixing the fluff with fun soda flavors like cherry Coke and even coconut Dr. Pepper.

Emma Grace and Memama making fluffy coke

Emma Grace Burke and her Memama have garnered over 4.1 million views on their TikTok video as they share their take on the trending drink. (Emma Grace Burke/@not.eg)

While some trending drinks and food on TikTok cater toward aesthetic rather than flavor, the viral "Fluffy Coke" appears to check both boxes.

"First of all, the appearance is adorable. The drink has great presentation," said Burke. 

"Secondly, the texture and fluffiness is unlike any other drink. And lastly, the flavor is fizzy, light and delicious."

"The fizziness and texture of the drink is different from other drinks. It truly is ‘fluffy’ ... and of course marshmallow added to anything is amazing," she said.

fluffy-coke-tiktok-split

Anyone can create their own combinations by using their favorite fizzy drinks and the Marshmallow Fluff — making sure to get a little bit in every sip. (Emma Grace Burke/@not.eg)

Burke has been recommending the drink to others. 

"The options are practically endless ... Just add any flavor drink or combination of flavors to a glass coated with Marshmallow Fluff," she said.

"The sky's the limit!"

Sydney Borchers is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 