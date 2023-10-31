Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE

Diet Coke-obsessed mom from Kentucky reveals her viral collection and 'the joy it brings me'

Mom's Diet Coke memorabilia includes socks, clocks and beyond: See the photos from Lexington, Kentucky

By Sydney Borchers Fox News
Published
The Kentucky mom who went viral for her Diet Coke obsession is speaking out about her love for the drink — and is sharing some of her favorite memorabilia.

Beth Sturgilll, a pediatric nurse practitioner from Lexington, went viral earlier this month after her daughter Rowan Sturgill shared her mother's love for Diet Coke on TikTok.

Beth Sturgill said it was during her college years that this love for the fountain drink really blossomed.

"I just really found that it gave me joy and really just felt good to drink Diet Coke and that was the only thing that I loved," Sturgill, a mom of three, told Fox News Digital.

"Just the taste of it just gives me a lot of happiness and I really enjoy it."

@rowansturgill

this isnt even half of it im not kidding

♬ fear no man - tana 

Sturgill said that as a kid, soda was a treat that her parents allowed her to order at a restaurant.

When she went off to college and was able to make her own choices, she chose to drink Diet Coke.

Before her 17-year-old daughter was born, Sturgill started her Diet Coke collection with a small Diet Coke Christmas ornament she purchased while on a trip with her family.

This Christmas ornament started the collection (c. 2008) - tho the obsession started long before

This Diet Coke ornament started Beth Sturgill's collection — even though her obsession with the drink started much earlier, she said. (Beth Sturgill)

Not long after the soft drink paraphernalia started, Sturgill and her family went to the World of Coca-Cola museum in Atlanta, Georgia, where she acquired more Diet Coke trinkets, she said.

One of those purchases included a 15-year-old Diet Coke pen that she has lost a handful of times, she said — but always ends up finding after all these years.

The Kentucky resident started to collect different memorabilia over the years from different locations around the U.S. and even Europe, Sturgill noted.

She owns two Diet Coke refrigerators, one of which came all the way from England.

  • break in case of emergency
    Image 1 of 5

    Beth Sturgill built a glass box filled with a Diet Coke can that says, "In Case of Emergency Break Glass." (Beth Sturgill)

  • Coke napkin holder
    Image 2 of 5

    Beth Sturgill owns a Coca Cola-themed napkin holder. (Beth Sturgill)

  • Coke salt & pepper shakers copy
    Image 3 of 5

    In Sturgill's kitchen, salt and pepper shakers resemble Diet Coke bottles. (Beth Sturgill)

  • diet coke magnets
    Image 4 of 5

    The refrigerator in the kitchen is adorned with a variety of Diet Coke magnets. (Beth Sturgill)

  • DC tea towel
    Image 5 of 5

    Beth Sturgill shows her love for her state and the soft drink with a Kentucky-shaped Diet Coke tea towel. (Beth Sturgill)

"I found it online and [I] had to have it. Unfortunately, the retailer did not ship to the U.S.," she said.

"My sister and her husband happened to be in England at the time on business, so I asked if they could find the store, pick up the item and bring it home."

Sturgill said her sister and brother-in-law learned the Diet Coke fridge weighed 50 pounds — so they were unable to check it with their luggage.

"My brother-in-law carried it through no less than three train changes and four different airports across the Atlantic Ocean," she said.

It began to dawn on Sturgill's friends, family and coworkers just how much she loved the soft drink — so they gifted her a variety of Diet Coke memorabilia.

"We finally realized [that] I have a lot of the really cool stuff and I want to put it on display," Sturgill shared.

  • Diet Coke shrine
    Image 1 of 5

    Sturgill calls the wall in her half-bathroom the Diet Coke "shrine." (Beth Sturgill)

  • DC posters in half bath
    Image 2 of 5

    Seen here are a variety of Diet Coke posters that hang in Beth Sturgill's home bathroom. (Beth Sturgill)

  • coke bottles with family names
    Image 3 of 5

    One of the shelves in the half-bath is filled with Coke bottles labeled with the names of everyone in Sturgill's family. (Beth Sturgill)

  • fancy diet coke bottles
    Image 4 of 5

    Over the years, Beth Sturgill has collected a variety of decorative Diet Coke cans. (Beth Sturgill)

  • DC wall art
    Image 5 of 5

    The half-bath in Sturgill's home is dedicated to her love of Diet Coke. Posters, signs and specially desgined bottles are displayed on walls.  (Beth Sturgill)

Her home has a half-bathroom on the first floor that seemed like the most ideal location to hold all of her Diet Coke-themed items.

The room is dedicated to the soft drink — so her family calls it "the shrine."

As she continues to expand her collection, the space and the shrine continue to grow as well.

Sturgill cannot be found without her Diet Coke in hand — and she will not visit a restaurant that does not offer the soda.

"We will call ahead and say, ‘What is your beverage?’" she added. 

  • My favorite pen (the lucky one)
    Image 1 of 5

    Here is Beth Sturgill's lucky Diet Coke pen; she's had it for nearly 17 years. (Beth Sturgill)

  • Koozie
    Image 2 of 5

    She's got it covered: Keep your Diet Coke cold with a Diet Coke koozie. (Beth Sturgill)

  • iPhone case - in use now
    Image 3 of 5

    This is Beth Sturgill's current Diet Coke phone case. (Beth Sturgill)

  • iPhone cases over the years
    Image 4 of 5

    Beth Sturgill has gone through a few different Diet Coke phone cases. (Beth Sturgill)

  • DC mug and Tervises
    Image 5 of 5

    More items from Sturgill's collection are shown here. (Beth Sturgill)

"We will not go to a place that doesn't have Diet Coke."

Sturgill knows the difference between a Diet Coke and "the other diet drink that shall remain nameless," she joked.

There are Diet Coke lovers in the world — and then there is Sturgill and her family. (She said her husband loves the drink "almost" as much as she does.)

If there is a sale at her local grocery store on a 12-pack of Diet Coke cans, her family will buy as many as 20 cases to take home and stock up on, she said.

  • Drink coaster for my desk
    Image 1 of 5

    Beth Sturgill has a coaster that reads, "Beth's Diet Coke goes here." (Beth Sturgill)

  • It's Always Time for a Diet Coke!
    Image 2 of 5

    The clock says, "It's always time for Diet Coke." (Beth Sturgill)

  • World of Coca-Cola (Atlanta, 2012) - me with statue of Coke inventor
    Image 3 of 5

    In 2012, Beth Sturgill and her family visited The World of Coca-Cola in Atlanta, Georgia. (Beth Sturgill)

  • Badge lanyards
    Image 4 of 5

    Sturgill has a variety of keychain and clips on her badge at work; one says, "My blood type is Diet Coke." (Beth Sturgill)

  • Diet Coke keyring
    Image 5 of 5

    You know exactly which keys belong to Beth Sturgill by looking at the Diet Coke keychain. (Beth Sturgill)

She said her whole family is on board with the addiction and hobby of collecting unique memorabilia. 

Even Sturgill's text tone — made by her son — is the sound of a Diet Coke can tab being opened.

Her love for the drink and her love for her state have combined occasionally.

One year during the Kentucky Derby, Sturgill made a fascinator to wear to work with a Diet Coke can placed on top.

  • DC Fascinator (KY Derby)
    Image 1 of 4

    Sturgill crafted her own fascinator for the Kentucky Derby, which had a Diet Coke can on top. (Beth Sturgill)

  • One of my purses
    Image 2 of 4

    Sturgill even owns a Diet Coke purse that resembles the popular silver soda can. (Beth Sturgill)

  • DC socks
    Image 3 of 4

    Sturgill owns a pair of socks that read, "If you can read this, bring me a Diet Coke!" (Beth Sturgill)

  • Diet coke earrings
    Image 4 of 4

    Sturgill's Diet Coke-themed dangling earrings sometimes complete her outfits. (Beth Sturgill)

Sturgill has dozens of clothing items, socks, keychains, kitchen items and home decorations dedicated to her love for the soft drink.

"My favorite thing is probably my ‘In Case of Emergency Break Glass’ [item] that I made," she said.

Inside the shadow box is a Diet Coke can with a little hammer attached.

As her kids have brought friends over through the years, the Diet Coke-themed bathroom has become quite the conversation starter, she said.

diet coke mom split

Beth Sturgill is a true Diet Coke lover — something that's obvious to anyone who takes one step inside her home. (Beth Sturgill)

"The joy it [Diet Coke] brings me is indescribable. I have always loved it and starting my collection of fun items to celebrate that became another way to enjoy it," Sturgill added.

"To know me is to know that I love Diet Coke."

Fox News Digital reached out to The Coca-Cola Company for comment.

Sydney Borchers is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 