'Scrambled pancakes' cause viral stir on social media: 'This is a crime'

A trending breakfast hack is dividing viewers on TikTok as some call it "genius" and others call it "a crime." So which is it?

Content creators and at-home foodies on the platform are making what's known as "scrambled pancakes."

Instead of pouring the pancake mix into a skillet or on the griddle and waiting for the mixture to cook and bubble before flipping it over, people are scrambling the batter in the pan like eggs until they're left with different sized pancake pieces.

One TikTok creator, @archivedchef, has garnered over 13.7 million views of her video of the scrambled pancake.

The comment section is filled with users calling the hack "blasphemous."

"I would never disrespect pancakes in that way," one TikTok user wrote.

"Who hurt you?" another social media account commented.

The video even gained attention from Eggo, the American frozen waffle brand, which wrote on TikTok, "Scrambled pancakes is WILD."

Not all social media users found the hack to be a problem. Some appear interested in trying it out.

"This … actually isn’t a bad idea, I’m intrigued," one TikTok user commented.

"Honestly, this is kinda genius… It’s kinda like mini pancakes," another wrote.

"This seems smart for babies starting solids so you don't have to cut it up into tiny pieces," another user wrote.

The creator, @archivedchef, is amazed by the reactions from users on social media.

"I thought it would be a fun idea for a video because of all the reactions it might receive, some positive, and some not so much," the user, who is from Southern Pines, North Carolina, told Fox News Digital.

"The idea of scrambling pancakes was so out-of-the-box that I knew it would be fun to try and entertaining for my followers."

It turns out that the idea of a scrambled pancake is not brand new — and has been around since the mid-19th century in Austria.

Kaiserschmarrn, or "imperial mess," is a traditional dessert originating in Austria and found throughout Germany.

Many TikTok users compared the breakfast hack to the European dish.

"This is called Kaiserschmarrn in Germany. It’s a delicacy," one user commented. "[It's] often served with powdered sugar on top and fresh hot homemade apple sauce on the side. Soooo good!"

The Austrian delicacy, according to legend, was created by a farmer who was stunned when Austrian Emperor Franz Joseph and his wife showed up to his home and wanted something to eat.

The farmer did not know what to serve the Emperor — so he shredded a pancake and topped it with sugar and marmalade, the Washington Post reported.

"Archived Chef" came across the German recipe while on Pinterest and thought it would be fun to try the European cuisine but with the American twist of pancake batter.

"The video was leaning more toward the ironic side, mainly for entertainment, but I've noticed that there is a good amount of people who seemed fairly interested in the idea, especially for young ones," she said.

"I wanted to play around with the concept and add a humorous twist to it. It was a fun way to engage my audience and spark a bit of debate about unconventional cooking techniques."

A mom on TikTok named Bek Marsden, who posts under the handle @bekmarsden, shared her interpretation of the trending treat, calling it "a mix between funnel cakes and pancakes," she told Fox News Digital.

Marsden, a Utah resident, said she had no idea the view would be so controversial — but that won't stop her from trying the trend again.

"I didn’t think scrambling my pancakes mix all together would cause such a stir, but I will say it won’t be my last time doing it! It gives such a unique twist and fun texture to [a] regular pancake mix," Marsden said.

Many of those who reacted to her video, which garnered over 3.2 million views, shared that they have enjoyed scrambled pancakes for years — both intentionally and unintentionally.

"Crazy how this is trending. I’ve been making these for years 'cause I can’t cook [and] my patience always runs out," a TikTok account wrote.

"We made this accidentally once when my two-year-old tried to flip the pancakes when I wasn’t looking," one social media user commented.

While the scrambled pancake idea caused a commotion online, the topic, for many, led to a creative way of testing new recipes and exploring foreign dishes.

"I did anticipate strong reactions, especially since food is such a personal and cultural topic," Archived Chef said.

"The unexpected nature of scrambling pancakes was bound to provoke a wide range of responses, and that's part of what makes creating content so exciting."