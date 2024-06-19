Swedish candy goes viral on TikTok and everyone wants a bite of the trendy treat

The biggest candy craze has hit social media and everybody, including Hollywood hotshots, is trying to get hold of this trendy treat.

It appears that Swedish candy is the newest sweet sensation that people can't help but adore.

Whether you prefer your candy sour or sweet, you might finally have found an answer to your ideal candy craving.

With the growing popularity of Swedish candy, stores across the country are apparently having a hard time keeping up with all the orders.

The company Sweetish Candy, shipping out of Lancastar, Pennsylvania, noted on its website that it is "currently at a 3-4 week handling time due to demand from TikTok!"

BonBon, a Swedish candy brand started in 2018, is located in New York and has become a major brand in the world of Swedish candy.

It has also revealed that it's experiencing shipping delays due to the candy's rising popularity.

"Due to unexpected high demand, and the rise in popularity of Swedish candy, our orders are currently experiencing a delay of up to 3 weeks. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience as we work diligently to fulfill your order," BonBon's website said.

Social media users have begun documenting their orders and sharing their favorite Swedish candies — and there are plenty of options to choose.

Abigail Feehley, @abigailfeehls, a social media business owner and content creator based in Atlanta, Georgia, has developed a major following on social media because of her Swedish candy reviews.

It all started when her friend sent her a surprise package of Swedish candy from BonBon — and she decided to unbox the gift on her TikTok account.

"I've done a few videos of just me eating candy because it's kind of like my favorite thing, like I've done a few videos like that, but they never, ever blew up the way Swedish candy did… Swedish candy took over," Feehley told Fox News Digital.

In her videos, she talks about the quality of the candies and the different textures of each sweet — a major factor in what distinguishes the candy from other sweets in America.

The candy has unique shapes, textures, flavors and bright hues.

"With Swedish candy you can have a couple of really unique, fun pieces, and it's like an experience with the texture, the colors. It's just fun [and] I think people are just attracted to it," Feehley said.

There is a ritual surrounding candy in Sweden called "Lördagsgodis" — which translates to "Saturday sweets," according to the BBC.

The once-a-week tradition beloved by families in Sweden gave the candy a sort of sophistication and special quality that makes the sweet so indulgent.

"It's like a special experience and I think I see that and taste that within the candy, I really do," Feehley said.

She went on, "It's not just like opening a pack of Skittles. It's like, ‘Wow! I'm really having an indulging moment, and it's really good and I only need a few pieces to get my fix.'"

There are all kinds of sweet and sour flavors of Swedish candy — and some seem to be even more popular than others.

Feehley has found that the larger candies, specifically the skulls and "bubs," are very popular.

Some special flavors include sour raspberry and citrus, cool cola, cool passion pineapple, wild strawberry pomegranate, sour tutti frutti, banana caramel and more.

"I just remember the cola skulls do very well, too… I describe them [as] 'fizzy,' and I was like, ‘This literally tastes like a Diet Coke,’ and the internet broke," Feehley said.

"We can't even get ahold of them… They're on back order."

"People wanted to get their hands on them and all these companies were like, 'We can't even get ahold of them… They're on back order.'"

She went on, "So I was getting flooded with comments like, ‘You sold them out’ – pretty hateful comments, and I was like, ‘No, I just ate one on the internet.'"

One Swedish candy team reached out to Feehley after she posted a video.

They received thousands of orders the next day, telling her she had changed their business, according to Feehley.

Her TikTok videos have reached audiences from all over the world, including the candy's home base of Sweden.

Different social media users in Sweden have shared some of their favorite ways to enjoy their candy.

Many have told Feehley to try eating two different candy flavors back to back — which can bring about a new flavor sensation.

Some people have suggested eating multi-flavored bubs or skulls all in one bite, which apparently allows eaters to experience a burst of flavors at the same time.

Some celebrities including Shay Mitchell and Bethany Frankel or TikTok personalities such as Mary Elizabeth Kelly have given the candy a try and say they've fallen in love with it.

Feehley thinks there is some sort of nostalgic aspect to the sweet sensation that has made it go viral.

"I lean into it because it's such a core memory I have, like going to a candy store with my parents and picking out my own bag," Feehley said.

Swedish candy is known for its "pick-and-mix" style, which allows users to scoop both whichever candy and however much candy they would like.

"And I think, with Swedish candy, there's a piece for everyone. It sounds so crazy, but if you have a jar of it, someone's going to find something in there that they like," she continued.

Feehley, for her part, thinks Swedish candy is deserving of the hype and attention.

"I really do think everyone who I've given it to or had them try in my personal life, not even related to TikTok — everyone is obsessed. I have never had a person be like, 'I don't like this.'"

She added, "[I don't] think it's going anywhere, and I think a lot of these small businesses are going to really soar."