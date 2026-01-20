Ancient fermented dish linked to immune changes amid devastating flu season

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A fermented staple found in the refrigerated section of many Asian grocery stores is drawing new scientific interest for its potential effects on immune-related processes.

Kimchi, a crunchy, tangy side dish consisting of fermented cabbage and gochugaru, or Korean chili powder, has been eaten for centuries in Korea.

Kimchi is lacto-fermented and was developed long before modern refrigeration, though it still needs to be kept cold today.

Its garlicky, spicy taste has made it a palate cleanser in Korean cuisine. But beyond its culinary appeal, researchers are beginning to examine how kimchi may influence certain immune-related biological pathways.

A recent study, published in the journal npj Science of Food in November, reported single-cell changes in immune signaling associated with kimchi powder consumption.

Immunomodulation is the process that finetunes how the immune system responds to threats.

In a small, 12-week study of 13 overweight adults who consumed daily kimchi powder capsules, researchers observed measurable changes in immune cell signaling.

The powder was "equivalent to 30 grams of fresh kimchi," according to the study.

Specifically, researchers observed increased activity in certain antigen-presenting immune cells, helping the immune system recognize threats.

The study also noted changes in CD4 T cells, or "helper" cells, though the researchers did not assess clinical immune outcomes.

Dr. Zaid Fadul, an Arizona-based physician and CEO of Bespoke Concierge MD, told Fox News Digital that, while the study is promising, experts "need to be careful about making too many promises."

"The researchers only measured changes in the blood cells and gene activity, not whether people actually got sick less often," he said.

Fadul, who was not affiliated with the study, cautioned that, while the research points to changes in immune cell signaling, he would not recommend people eat kimchi specifically for immune support, noting its more established benefits for gut health and cholesterol.

A major drawback to kimchi, Fadul said, is that it's "made with a lot of salt."

"One serving of kimchi, about half a cup, can contain 500 to 1,000 milligrams of sodium," he said.

"If you're eating kimchi multiple times a day, you could easily consume a whole day's worth of sodium from kimchi alone."

Above all, Fadul stressed that "moderation and variety are key."

"You can enjoy kimchi as part of a balanced diet by treating it as a condiment or side dish rather than a main course," he said.

"Start with small amounts if you're new to it."