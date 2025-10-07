Vineyard owners use Gospel of John metaphor to guide winemaking philosophy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In the 15th chapter of the Gospel of John, Jesus tells his followers how they can better understand their relationship with him. He says, "I am the vine; you are the branches. If you remain in me and I in you, you will bear much fruit; apart from me, you can do nothing."

Those words take on even more meaning when you own a vineyard, witness the grapes grow and tend to their spiraling branches.

At least that's how it is for the Savaryn family of Waconia, Minnesota, at their vineyard, Sovereign Estate, where they're living out that verse every day.

"A lot of people think about the vine being the wispy, long, tenderly thing that grows, but it's not. That's the branch," co-owner Terri Savaryn told Fox News.

"The vine is the actual woody, gnarly, deep-rooted plant that's grown. ... It's very strong. ... So when Christ says he's the vine, he's a real anchor to everything."

Savaryn's 30-acre vineyard, which sits on the banks of Lake Waconia in the south-central part of the state, is a testament to the legacy of the Savaryn clan's core values: faith, family, beauty, excellence.

"Once we committed to the idea that we would be doing God's work whatever way we presented our wine, it became part of our values for how we would pursue the whole business," Savaryn said.

The Bible never calls wine evil – only the overindulgence of it.

For many people of faith who view wine as an evil, it may be surprising to hear a person who's part of the Body of Christ admit that wine is good.

But almost every book in the Bible mentions wine or vines or vineyards.

In Deuteronomy, God calls wine the "blood of the grape." And it's this cryptic reference that takes on a much deeper meaning in the New Testament when Jesus pours the wine at the Last Supper, saying, "This is my blood, poured out for you."

If you visit Sovereign Estate grounds, the faith part of their winemaking is actually quite subtle.

The rustic chandelier in the retail store is made of vines. It also resembles a Crown of Thorns to those familiar with the crucifixion of Jesus. A short scripture is on the back of every label.

The only noticeable element of faith amid the private cabanas, wine-tasting room and the sprawling grounds around a small concert venue is a serene garden next to a small pond that's dedicated to the Virgin Mary.

Otherwise, the vineyard appears as any other that's trying to make its mark in what has become a $325 billion industry in the United States. Some of Sovereign's wines have even won international awards and competitions.

On an upcoming episode of the "Lighthouse Faith" podcast, Savaryn and her husband, Paul, talk about the faith that built the vineyard.

They share how Paul's father, a doctor and immigrant from Ukraine, started a hospital and bought up farm property on the shores of one of Minnesota's 10,000 lakes; and how it turned out that the elevation was perfect for vine-growing and the newly developed, cold-climate grape from the University of Minnesota.

She also talks about her sons, Isaac and Ben, and how they are the vital caretakers of the vineyard.

Isaac, who studied viticulture and enology at Washington State University, is in charge of tending to the vines.

Ben is the winemaker, whose skills are more intuitive than calculated. He's called it a mystical experience because, left alone, grapes will become wine on their own.

"Sovereign" is not only how their name is pronounced but what God's presence means in their lives. He is sovereign.

"I thank God every time I pick up a glass of wine for the wonderful thing he left us on earth to enjoy and console us without him being here," Savaryn said.

"And I'm looking forward to being in heaven and enjoying all the fruits of the vine."