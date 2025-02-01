Wine sales slipping in US as more Americans leave alcohol behind

A new study reveals that Americans are drinking less wine than previously – and a doctor told Fox News Digital that he is not surprised by this trend at all.

Data compiled by the Wine and Spirits Wholesalers of America's SipSource found that wine sales dropped by nearly 8% in 2024 compared to 2023.

The decline in wine sales includes both sales at restaurants and at wine stores, according to the report, which was published in early January.

YOUR PROBLEMS WITH ALCOHOL MIGHT BE FAR MORE THAN A HANGOVER

Wine sales dropped by 7.9%, "slightly underperforming the overall on-premise decline by 1.3%," according to the report from SipSource.

"Dining captured 55.6% of on-premise wine revenue but trailed the bar and nightclub channel growth by a point and a half, which holds a 15% share of on-premise wine sales," the report said.

"Table wines," or red and white varieties, accounted for 75% of total wine revenue – and declined by 8% compared to the previous year, per SipSource.

Sparkling wine or champagne accounted for 16.8% of the total wine sales, according to SipSource, and also experienced a sales decline of 8%.

IS RED WINE GOOD FOR YOUR HEART? CONSIDER THIS WISDOM FROM A CARDIAC SURGEON

"The dining channel continues to face significant challenges for wine and spirits," the report said.

"As consumers increasingly shift toward off-premise purchases and other alternatives, the sector is struggling to recover."

Dr. Raj Dasgupta of California told Fox News Digital that this news is somewhat expected as Americans are drinking less altogether.

"I've seen more people become aware of the health risks linked to alcohol, and that's likely contributing to the decline in wine consumption," said Dasgupta, who specializes in internal medicine with Huntington Health in the Los Angeles area.

AMID CANCER CONCERNS, COULD MORE DRINKERS TURN TO NO- AND LOW-ALCOHOL DRINKS?

"We now know that even moderate drinking can raise the risk of conditions like cancer, liver disease and heart problems," he added.

Now that people are discussing the risks of alcohol, he said, along with a push to put warning labels on alcohol, "it's no surprise that people are rethinking their habits."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Dasgupta had another theory about why wine sales were declining: the rise of the mocktail.

"Younger generations, more than ever, are turning to alcohol-free options that offer the social experience of drinking without the health downsides," he said.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

Non-alcoholic drinks, Dasgupta said, "are more accessible and convenient, which makes wine feel less appealing in comparison."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It's less about disliking wine and more about how people are prioritizing health and ease," he said.