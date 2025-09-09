Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Wine

Navy vet-turned-winemaker infuses military grit into powerhouse pours

Adam LaZarre of California credits military discipline with helping him 'craft wines correctly'

By Peter Burke Fox News
close
Navy veteran says military background 'helped' him learn to craft wines Video

Navy veteran says military background 'helped' him learn to craft wines

Adam LaZarre, head winemaker of LaZarre Wines in Paso Robles, California, credits his background and training as an electronics technician in the U.S. Navy with helping him to "craft wines correctly."

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Adam LaZarre never expected the U.S. Navy to prepare him for working with wine. The former electronics technician, however, credits his military service with giving him the discipline and problem-solving skills that now define his award-winning winemaking.

"My military experience and the training that I got, particularly as an electronics technician, certainly helped my ability to craft wines correctly," LaZarre told Fox News Digital in an interview from his winery in Paso Robles, California.

One of the things the military taught him, LaZarre said, was "how to break problems down."

HOW TO ORDER A DELICIOUS AND ROBUST GLASS, BOTTLE OF WINE WITH CONVICTION, ACCORDING TO A MASTER SOMMELIER

"Having that military background — first off the discipline, the ability not to panic under pressure, but also to be able to take a problem and break it down into something that you can manage — was an enormous help."

LaZarre began developing his palate while stationed on the island of Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean.

Adam LaZarre wears military gear on a U.S. Navy ship.

California winemaker Adam LaZarre was an electronics technician in the U.S. Navy. During his military service, he discovered his palate for wine. (Adam LaZarre)

Alcohol was forbidden on the island, but he confessed to finding creative ways of smuggling Guinness and wine from Singapore.

"We'd hold wine tastings, and I really worked to develop my palate and just [have] a base knowledge of wine while I was there," he said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

After his time in the Navy, LaZarre went to college to study enology — the science of wine and winemaking — eventually becoming vice president of Hahn Wines in Monterey, California. There, he discovered his passion for pinot noir.

"It's a sexy grape," LaZarre said. "It's very lush and very pretty."

Adam LaZarre stands in his vineyard.

LaZarre's vineyard is located in Paso Robles, California. After his time in the Navy, he studied wine and winemaking in college.  (Acacia Productions)

His work there pushed him to launch his own signature label in 2003, even as he continued producing larger commercial wines.

The Fox News Wine Shop currently offers LaZarre Wines' pinot noir and cabernet, both of which are featured in the Fox News American Wine Club.

MORE FROM FOX NEWS LIFESTYLE

For every case sold through the American Wine Club, money is donated to U.S. VETS – a charity organization whose mission is to end veteran homelessness.

Adam LaZarre samples wine from one of his barrels.

LaZarre Wines launched in 2003. LaZarre's pinot noir and cabernet are available in the Fox News Wine Shop and Fox News American Wine Club. (Acacia Productions)

LaZarre said he likes to align himself with organizations that focus on helping those who serve the nation. 

LaZarre's father and sister also served in the military, making his connection to veteran-focused causes even more personal. His father landed on the beaches of Normandy during the allied invasion in World War II, while his sister was a captain in the Navy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I think it's just an honor to the people – men and women – who serve in the country," he said. "So, yeah, I'm very happy to be a part of that."

Peter Burke is a lifestyle editor with Fox News Digital. He covers various lifestyle topics, with an emphasis on food and drink.

Close modal

Continue