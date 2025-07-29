Trying to eat more protein? Don't overlook this sweet surprise

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Protein buffs are going bananas over a tropical surprise. Passion fruit delivers more protein than any other in its class – but dietitians say it's not the ultimate muscle hack.

While most fruits offer only 1 to 2 grams of protein per serving, a single cup of passion fruit contains 5.2 grams of the muscle-building macronutrient, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Protein is vital for growing and repairing cells, tissues and organs, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"Passion fruit tops the fruit protein list," Miami-based performance dietitian Tony Castillo, MS, RD, told Fox News Digital.

"That said, fruit isn't why anyone reaches their protein goals. It's great for variety but not a game-changer if you're serious about protein."

The Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) for protein is 0.8 grams per kilogram of body weight for healthy adults. Many experts, however, recommend more for athletes, older adults and pregnant or breastfeeding women.

"You'd need to eat [large] amounts – 5-plus cups – of passion fruit to get anything near what you'd get from chicken, eggs, fish or Greek yogurt," Castillo said.

Most fruits are not complete proteins because they lack sufficient amounts of the essential amino acids that aid in absorption and are essential for muscles, according to experts.

Passion fruit, for example, is low in methionine and cysteine.

"Plant protein is less bioavailable – only about 60–70% is absorbed versus up to 90% for animal proteins like dairy, eggs and meat," Castillo said.

To get the most out of passion fruit, Castillo suggested pairing it with more absorbable, protein-rich foods like Greek yogurt or protein powder in a smoothie.

Treat it as an "extra," he said — not a "foundation."

Another way to get the most out of passion fruit is by pairing it with legumes, soy, quinoa, meats, cheese or eggs, which will make up for the essential amino acids it lacks, said Dr. Heather Gosnell, a pediatrician and certified plant-based health coach in Arizona.

Whether it's eaten plain, on top of yogurt or cottage cheese, blended into a smoothie or atop a salad, don't ditch the seeds, she said.

"This is where the bulk of the protein is housed," Gosnell said.

Eating all the antioxidant-rich fruit inside the leathery rind, including the sweet and tangy pulp, will also deliver nearly 25 grams of fiber — helping to meet the 22 to 34 grams recommended by the CDC for adults.

Cooking passion fruit can reduce the content of vitamin C and certain B vitamins, so it's best to add the fruit at the end of your cooking to preserve the content of these vitamins, Gosnell advised.

Other fruits that are relatively high in protein include guava with approximately 4 grams per cup, avocado with up to 4 grams per cup, jackfruit, which has about 2 to 3 grams per cup, and blackberries, which have roughly 2 grams per cup, said Gosnell.