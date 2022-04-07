Top-producing craft breweries in the US this year: Report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Thursday is National Beer Day.

Ahead of the holiday, the Brewers Association, a trade association that represents craft brewers in the U.S., released its annual craft brewing industry production report.

According to the Brewers Association, a brewery is considered craft if it is a "small and independent brewer." That means the brewery produces 6 million barrels of beer or less per year and less than 25% of the brewery is owned by a non-craft brewer industry member.

In its annual report, the Brewers Association also published a list of the top 50 craft brewing companies, based on their beer sales volume.

Though the top 10 brewers on the list are very similar to last year’s list, there are a few changes.

This year, Michigan-based Bell’s Brewery, Inc. moved up one spot to sixth place, overtaking CANarchy, which has locations in Colorado, Florida, Utah, Michigan, California and Texas.

Atlanta-based SweetWater Brewing Co. also joined the top 10 list, taking tenth place and moving Oregon-based Deschutes Brewery to eleventh place.

To see the full list, here are the top 10 producing craft brewing companies of 2022, according to the Brewers Association.

1. D. G. Yuengling and Son

Location: Pottsville, Pennsylvania

2. Boston Beer Co.

Locations: Boston and Milton, Delaware

3. Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.

Locations: Chico, California; Mills River, North Carolina

4. Duvel Moortgat USA

Locations: Paso Robles, California; Kansas City, Missouri; Cooperstown, New York

5. Gambrinus

Locations: Berkeley, California; Shiner, Texas

6. Bell’s Brewery, Inc.

Location: Comstock, Michigan

7. CANarchy

Locations: Longmont, Colorado; Tampa, Florida; Salt Lake City; Comstock, Michigan; Inglewood, California; Dallas

8. Artisanal Brewing Ventures

Locations: Downington, Pennsylvania; Lakewood, New York; Brooklyn, New York

9. Stone Brewing

Locations: Escondido, California

10. SweetWater Brewing Co.

Location: Atlanta

