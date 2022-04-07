Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Beer
Published

Top-producing craft breweries in the US this year: Report

Here are the top 10 craft brewers, based on beer sales volume in 2021

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
close
Brewing up Ukrainian-style beer for a cause: Wisconsinite crafts beer for humanitarian aid Video

Brewing up Ukrainian-style beer for a cause: Wisconsinite crafts beer for humanitarian aid

Owner of Bare Bones Brewery Dan Dringoli on his Wisconsin brewery using beer to help humanitarian efforts in Ukraine

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Thursday is National Beer Day. 

Ahead of the holiday, the Brewers Association, a trade association that represents craft brewers in the U.S., released its annual craft brewing industry production report. 

According to the Brewers Association, a brewery is considered craft if it is a "small and independent brewer." That means the brewery produces 6 million barrels of beer or less per year and less than 25% of the brewery is owned by a non-craft brewer industry member. 

BREWING UP UKRAINE-STYLE BEER FOR A CAUSE: WISCONSINITE CRAFTS BEER FOR HUMANTARIAN AID

In its annual report, the Brewers Association also published a list of the top 50 craft brewing companies, based on their beer sales volume. 

Though the top 10 brewers on the list are very similar to last year’s list, there are a few changes. 

Thursday is National Beer Day. 

Thursday is National Beer Day.  (iStock)

This year, Michigan-based Bell’s Brewery, Inc. moved up one spot to sixth place, overtaking CANarchy, which has locations in Colorado, Florida, Utah, Michigan, California and Texas.

Atlanta-based SweetWater Brewing Co. also joined the top 10 list, taking tenth place and moving Oregon-based Deschutes Brewery to eleventh place.

The Brewers Association released its annual craft brewing industry production report earlier this week. 

The Brewers Association released its annual craft brewing industry production report earlier this week.  (iStock)

THE POPULAR CEREAL THAT DEBUTED THE DECADE YOU WERE BORN

To see the full list, here are the top 10 producing craft brewing companies of 2022, according to the Brewers Association.

1. D. G. Yuengling and Son

Location: Pottsville, Pennsylvania

2. Boston Beer Co.

Locations: Boston and Milton, Delaware

3. Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.

Locations: Chico, California; Mills River, North Carolina

4. Duvel Moortgat USA

Locations: Paso Robles, California; Kansas City, Missouri; Cooperstown, New York

5. Gambrinus 

Locations: Berkeley, California; Shiner, Texas

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

6. Bell’s Brewery, Inc.

Location: Comstock, Michigan

7. CANarchy

Locations: Longmont, Colorado; Tampa, Florida; Salt Lake City; Comstock, Michigan; Inglewood, California; Dallas

8. Artisanal Brewing Ventures

Locations: Downington, Pennsylvania; Lakewood, New York; Brooklyn, New York

9. Stone Brewing

Locations: Escondido, California

10. SweetWater Brewing Co.

Location: Atlanta

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Ann W. Schmidt is a lifestyle reporter and editor for Fox News Digital. 