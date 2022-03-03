The popular cereal that debuted the decade you were born

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Monday, March 7, is National Cereal Day.

Ahead of the food holiday, here’s a look at some of the most popular breakfast cereals and when they were released throughout the years.

1940s

Cheerios were first released in 1941 under the name "Cheerioats," according to the General Mills website. Four years later, the cereal was renamed Cheerios.

In 1942, Kellogg’s released its original Raisin Bran cereal, according to the Kellogg’s website.

1950s

In 1950, Kellogg’s released Corn Pops and in 1952, the company introduced Sugar Frosted Flakes with its mascot, Tony the Tiger, according to the Kellogg’s website. The company later dropped the "Sugar" from the Frosted Flakes name.

Kellogg’s also released Sugar Smacks in 1953, but later changed the name to Honey Smacks.

Special K cereal, also from Kellogg’s, was released in 1955 and Kellogg’s Corn Flakes were released in 1958, according to the company website.

Meanwhile, in 1954, General Mills released Trix cereal and in 1958, the company released Cocoa Puffs, according to the General Mills website.

THE ICONIC CHILDHOOD TOYS THAT DEBUTED THE DECADE YOU WERE BORN

1960s

In 1961, Life cereal, from The Quaker Oats Company, was released, according to the company website.

Kellogg’s released Froot Loops in 1963 and Apple Jacks in 1965, the Kellogg’s website says.

Meanwhile, Lucky Charms was released in 1964, according to the General Mills website.

Cap’n Crunch – which is currently owned by PepsiCo – was also released in 1963.

THE HALLOWEEN CANDY THAT DEBUTED THE DECADE YOU WERE BORN

1970s

In 1970, Kellogg’s released Frosted Mini-Wheats, the company website says.

Fruity Pebbles and Cocoa Pebbles, from Post, hit store shelves in 1971, according to the Post Consumer Brands website.

That same year, General Mills released Count Chocula and Franken Berry cereals, the General Mills website says.

By 1979, General Mills had also released Honey Nut Cheerios, the first extension of the original Cheerios.

THESE SNACKS CAME OUT THE DECADE YOU WERE BORN

1980s

In 1983, Kellogg’s released Crispix and in 1984, Quaker released the now-defunct Mr. T Cereal, according to Delish. The website also reported that General Mills released Cinnamon Toast Crunch in 1987.

In 1989, Post released Honey Bunches of Oats, according to the Post website.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

1990s

In the 1990s, cereal companies made several interesting combination cereals including Kellogg’s Pop-Tarts Crunch in 1994, Post’s Waffle Crisps in 1996 and Post’s Oreo O’s in 1998, according to Delish.

All three cereals were discontinued, however, Oreo O’s were revived in 2017, according to a press release from the time.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

2000s - 2010s

The 2000s had numerous spin-off cereals such as Halloween Brew Waffle Crisp Cereal and Frightening Froot Loops cereal, according to the Cereal Project, a U.S. breakfast cereal database.

Delish reported that General Mills also released Fruity Cheerios in 2006 and Chocolate Cheerios in 2010.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS