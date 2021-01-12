‘Top Chef’ star’s restaurant gets meal donations from around the world

"Top Chef" star Brooke Williamson’s restaurant is getting overwhelmed -- with donated food orders.

On Sunday, two people from Texas ordered a breakfast sandwich from Williamson’s Playa Provisions in Playa Del Rey, California, saying they wanted "to buy someone breakfast," since they couldn’t be there themselves.

"Here’s the deal," the people wrote in their order. "We live in Texas, but back when traveling was a thing… We loved you guys. So we want to buy someone breakfast today. If someone in staff is hungry let them eat or just pick someone."

Playa Provisions posted a picture of the order with the note on Instagram thanking the people who made the order for their generosity.

"Daily reminders like these from our guests give us hope for better days," the restaurant wrote. "Donielle and Jaclyn thank you from the @playaprovisions family. We appreciate your business and your sweet message."

The restaurant also explained that notes that people put on their orders are printed directly to kitchen staff -- which led to an onslaught of similar orders from people wanting to give meals away through Playa Provisions.

According to Today, the restaurant has already received more than 100 donated orders, large and small.

"Our ticket printer has been running non-stop," Williamson told the outlet. "From large orders with large gratuities to a coffee and a cookie just so they can share a message of appreciation, it's really seemed to have inspired a lot of people."

Williamson has posted pictures of the orders and the kind notes on her Instagram stories, which show generous donated orders from across the U.S. and even from other countries.

With those orders, she said, Playa Provisions has been able to feed first responders, health care workers and the restaurant staff.

"We sent our employees home with cocktails last night, and it's just really been such a wonderful show of appreciation that we can pay forward," she told Today.

In a follow-up post on Instagram Monday, Williamson said she and her staff are blown away by people’s generosity.

"Grateful doesn’t begin to describe the emotions that were felt throughout our staff and community @playaprovisions today," she wrote. "To everyone who participated in the random acts of kindness that allowed for us to #payitforward and feed our local heroes (including our staff), we are blown away."

"The viral outpouring of love and support from all over the country in the form of orders through our website with heartfelt notes added were unlike anything I’ve ever seen or experienced," Williamson added. "What an amazing world this could be if we all showed up and did one kind thing for someone else very day. After such a horrific week, it’s beyond uplifting to see such kindness and humanity. Please carry this on to the next struggling small business, spread the love, and know that you have made a profound impact in the lives of many."