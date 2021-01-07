Chef José Andrés after Capitol rioting feeds first responders

Chef José Andrés helped feed first responders during the violent riots in Washington, D.C., after supporters of President Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol building.

"I don’t know what else to do right now...so we @WCKitchen just started cooking," Andrés tweeted at 1 a.m. on Thursday.

The World Central Kitchen founder said he was sending 120 pizzas to the National Guard and police officers and deploying a food truck to deliver them to the scene.

"Today was a tragic day for America. I’m here in Bethesda, picking up 120 pizzas to bring to downtown DC to the heroic women and men keeping our city safe tonight," Andrés wrote.

"As you know, there's a curfew so there's no food, there's no restaurants open," Andrés said in a video posted on Twitter.

"In a very strange and complicated night, we can make sure that those young men and women, often forgotten, can be taken care of," he added.

The Michelin-starred chef and his team continued cooking well after midnight, making meals like pasta with sausage and potatoes and egg sandwiches to help feed first responders working around the clock.

Andrés has been at the forefront of feeding those in need during times of crisis through World Central Kitchen. The celebrity chef launched the nonprofit in 2010 following the earthquake that struck Haiti that year.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the restaurateur has urged the Federal Emergency Management Agency to use funding from its Disaster Relief Fund, in addition to local and state government funding, to help fight hunger through nonprofits and restaurants.