Bobby Flay, Giada De Laurentiis’ new food show follows them around Italy

Now you can watch Bobby Flay and Giada De Laurentiis explore Italy and its finest cuisines.

The two celebrity chefs star in "Bobby and Giada in Italy," which debuted Monday on the new streaming platform discovery+.

Flay and De Laurentiis spent a month together in Rome and Tuscany eating their favorite Italian dishes and immersing themselves in the country’s history while filming the four-episode series, a press release said.

WHOLE FOODS CEO SLAMMED FOR SUGGESTING AMERICANS WOULDN’T NEED HEALTH CARE IF THEY’D EAT BETTER

According to the release, the show was inspired by Flay, who has been to Rome before, but wanted to really learn about the culture with a local -- so he reached out to De Laurentiis, who grew up in Italy.

"We're friends, we obviously both love Italy and we're both on the same network, so it made perfect sense," Flay told People. "So that's what we did. And I have to say, I think it's probably the most beautiful thing that I've ever shot, for sure."

SHAKE SHACK RELEASES KOREAN-STYLE FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH AS CHICKEN WARS CONTINUE

Together, the two friends eat their favorite dishes -- De Laurentiis’ is Pizza Bianca and Flay’s is gelato -- and even have a meal with De Laurentiis’ mother, actress Veronica De Laurentiis.

Other episodes show De Laurentiis and Flay enjoying classic Roman dishes served with "modern techniques and new flavor combinations," the release said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The duo also travel through the Tuscan countryside, where they learn how to make pecorino cheese, explore local farms and visit an ancient flour mill.

Flay and De Laurentiis also visit Montalcino, a town in Tuscany known for its Brunello wine.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Bobby Flay and Giada De Laurentiis are Food Network stars and iconoclasts, but also very close friends," Food Network President Courtney White said in a statement. "It was a thrill for our cameras to follow them on their personal travels through Italy, as viewers get to see a whole new side of Giada and Bobby as they reveal their favorite places to eat and drink. From Rome to Tuscany, watching this show is like taking a dream trip to Italy from your couch."