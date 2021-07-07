TikTok's 'pasta chips' trend turns the Italian dish into snackable finger food

Pasta chips are the latest TikTok food craze that’s putting a spin and crunch on the traditionally soft dish.

The viral food trend’s hashtag alone has racked up more than 364.3 million views on the popular video-sharing app, and verified TikTok creators have already given it their stamps of approval.

All it requires is boiled pasta, your preferred seasonings and oil, an airfryer or similar appliance or tool that can fry or bake, according to Feel Good Foodie – an American digital food media company created by Yumna Jawad.

"This pasta trend is such an unexpected way to enjoy pasta as finger food! What I love most is its versatility. There are so many ways to enjoy it with different spices, different pasta shapes and even different cooking methods (air fried, baked or pan fried)," Jawad told Fox News via email. "They’re so fun to enjoy with any dip and I can’t find anyone who isn’t loving them! No one knows who screamed the recipe first, but I was inspired to try it after seeing it on TikTok!"

With Jawad’s viral recipe, she cooked her rigatoni pasta chips with olive oil, parmesan cheese, Italian seasoning and garlic powder before she threw it in an airfryer at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 minutes, making sure to toss the chips halfway through. To complement the crispy pasta, she served it with a whipped feta cheese dip that’s blended with Greek yogurt, garlic and olive oil.

More than 2.5 million people have given the post a like while 18,000 have left comments about the trendy pasta chips.

Meanwhile, over in Australia, verified TikTok creator Cooking with Ayeh tells Fox News that pasta chips share similarities with traditional chips.

In her own words: "It’s a really great snack everyone can enjoy even kids as you can season them as you like. They’re super crunchy just like potato chips."

Although she’s not sure who created the trend, she says she saw it trending on the app "a few months ago originally" and decided to create her own TikTok video when it went "viral again" last week.

With her recipe, Ayeh opted for pasta shells, oregano, olive oil, garlic powder, grated parmesan cheese and chili flakes, which she served with a tomato-based sauce.

As for TikTok’s highly followed Jack "Chef Cuso" Mancuso, he took a break from his many viral steak recipes to try pasta chips just when the dish began trending again in early July.

Mancuso showed his 2.2 million followers how to make pasta chips with parmesan cheese and seasonings, which he paired with a dip and a burrata-tomato salad drizzled in balsamic dressing. Since sharing his recipe last Thursday, the video has amassed more than 3.3 million views.

"My favorite part was being able to dip chips into pasta sauce without being judged because I am Italian at heart," Mancuso wrote to Fox News. "I also loved how easy it was to make and anybody can do it with such little ingredients, plus you can customize your flavors as well."

Search engine data on Google Trends currently shows interest in the term pasta chips is at its peak. The five states where people looking into pasta chips the most are New Hampshire, Kansas, Maine, Connecticut and New Jersey.