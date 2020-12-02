TikTok reveals the top 10 food trends that went viral in 2020

TikTok narrowed down the 10 most popular food trends on its platform.

The social media app released “The Year on TikTok: Top 100,” an extensive list that shouted out some of TikTok’s best viral moments in 2020. And naturally the food category racked up billions of views with several creators sharing recipes, fads and hacks.

Here are the top 10 food videos that made it onto TikTok’s year-end list.

'FROG BREAD' IS TIKTOK'S NEWEST VIRAL BAKING TREND

1. Strawberry pancake cereal tutorial

Chef and food influencer My Nguyen wowed more than 1.6 million TikTokers since May with her baked mini pancakes that are blended with strawberry milk powder. Berries and syrup complete the dish, no milk needed if you don’t want to go the literal cereal route.

2. Easy whipped coffee how-to

The whipped coffee trend was one of the most popular activities to take off at the start of the pandemic. TikToker coffeebae97 dazzled users with their easy whipped cream version six months ago, which has received more than 3.1 million views.

'HOT CHOCOLATE BOMBS' TAKE OVER TIKTOK AS THE NEW QUARANTINE DRINK TREND

3. Banana bread recipe from a pro

“Chefie” and author Shereen Pavlides impressed more than 24.8 million TikTokers with her from scratch banana bread recipe, which she managed to fit into a single 60-second clip in March.

4. BBQ lovers' delight

The niche TikTok account bbqfreedom managed to attract more than 43.4 million viewers with a tender, fall off the bone meat video from February.

MAKING YOUR OWN BUTTER IS TIKTOK'S LATEST POPULAR TREND DURING THE PANDEMIC

5. Donut cereal tutorial

Almost anything be turned into cereal on TikTok as seen with the viral donut cereal video shared by Shay and Steph of So Flo Fooodie in May, which has received more than 37,700 views combined across its reposts. Just poke a hole in pancake batter, fry, add icing, mini sprinkles and milk.

6. Gordon Ramsay's cooking reactions

Gordon Ramsay is a fan favorite on the app and has more than 15.7 million followers who tune in for his expert commentary on amateur cooking videos. In August, the world-famous chef went viral for lightheartedly scolding his 20-year-old daughter, HollyAnna Ramsay, for not cooking potatoes the right way. The clip has garnered more than 14.5 million views.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

7. Cream cheese and bell pepper sandwich review

Verified keto and low carb recipe sharer Janelle Rohner showed more than 14.1 million TikTokers that they can cut calories with a breadless sandwich video from August, which shows her eating a cream cheese, bell pepper and pepperoni creation.

8. Ice cream cake decorator's story

Ice cream cake decorator Dylan Lemay might have gone viral for the cakes he’s made earlier this year, but more than 35.7 TikTokers were more interested in a video he shared in September that provided a brief autobiography. Lemay has worked with icecream for eight years and has over 7.2 million followers on the app.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

9. Chocolate bars step-by-step

MasterChef finalist Nick Digiovanni, 24, demonstrated how TikTokers can make their own chocolate bars from scratch with cacao pods. He first shared the instructional video in September and again in November for a grand total of 32.2 million views to date.

10. DIY hazelnut spread recipe

Cookbook author and influencer Joshua Weissman shared a recipe for TikTokers who are interested in making their own hazelnut spread from scratch. More than 14 million users have seen the clip since its original upload date in August.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS