TikTok's 'pesto eggs' are the latest food trend: 'You won’t go back'

TikTokers are simply eggs-cited about pesto.

The unusual food combo is one of the latest food trends to hit the video-sharing app, which is now more than 131.8 million views strong according to the hashtag "pesto eggs."

And the countless videos linked under the popular hashtag are showing home chefs that there’s really no wrong way to make a pesto-covered egg dish.

GORDON RAMSAY GETS EGGED BY DAUGHTER IN HILARIOUS TIKTOK PRANK

TikTok recipes have ranged between scrambled, fried, sunny-side up, omelets, poached, deviled and more.

The most-viewed and liked pesto egg recipe on TikTok comes from Amy Wilichowski, which was posted to the app on April 26.

Within one month, Wilichowski’s video has racked up more than 11 million views and 1.4 million likes.

The 23-year-old registered dietitian and recipe developer showed TikTok that eggs can be cooked in pesto sauce instead of oil.

WHY TIKTOK USERS ARE GOING CRAZY FOR BAKED FETA PASTA

Wilichowski also likes to serve her pesto eggs on sourdough bread with ricotta, smashed avocado, honey, salt and pepper and red pepper flakes.

"I know I’ve said this a million times, but you have to try pesto eggs. I swear your life will be changed," she promised her viewers in her video. "The taste is incredible. You won’t go back."

Wilichowski did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

TIKTOK’S ‘TORTILLA TREND’ MAKES QUESADILLAS EXTRA NEAT WITH DESIGNATED SECTIONS

However, it appears her viral video has inspired several others to come up with their own pesto egg dishes that can be served with or without bread.

Fellow TikTok creator, Cooking with Ayeh, gave her stamp of approval for pesto eggs when she reviewed the food combo in early May.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I just had to try the pesto eggs I keep seeing. Let me tell you, it’s definitely worth the hype," she said in her video, which only included pesto, eggs and salt and pepper on toast.

Most pesto sauces are made with pine nuts, crushed garlic, basil, cheese, olive oil and other light seasonings.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Reviewers who have tested out pesto on eggs generally report it has a nutty and cheesy flavor.

Search engine data on Google Trends shows that people have been looking into pesto eggs increasingly since March.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The recipe is most searched for in Minnesota, California, New York and Missouri. People have also shown interest in Ohio, Colorado, Maryland, Washington, Florida, New Jersey, Virginia, North Carolina and Texas.