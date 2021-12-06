TikTok user’s viral Starbucks drink ‘hack’ sparks online debate

A TikTok user has revealed a trick for getting two Starbucks drinks while only paying for one.

User @Starlight_1995 posted a video last month, writing in the clip: "I got a small kiwi refresher from Starbucks with no ice and got another cup of ice on the side."

In the clip, someone opens the cup of ice and then starts to pour the drink into the ice cup.

PANERA’S ‘SECRET FORMULA’ FOR POPULAR GREEN TEA GOES VIRAL ON TIKTOK

Once the ice cup is filled up with the drink, someone in the clip holds up the original drink cup, which appears to have a lot of the drink left.

Then, @Starlight_1995 writes: "Buy one drink and get 2 free with no additional charge."

DAIRY QUEEN WORKER REVEALS WHY YOU SHOULDN’T ORDER BLIZZARDS WITH ‘A BILLION TOPPINGS’

Since it was posted on TikTok last month, the video has been viewed more than 599,900 times, with more than 30,800 likes.

Commenters on the video had mixed reactions to @Starlight_1995’s trick, with many people saying they had already heard of the hack.

"I love when tiktok rediscovers that ice takes up space in cups," one person wrote.

Someone else said: "I thought we moved on from this already."

"It’s called volume," another person commented.

VIRAL TIKTOK SHOWING A DOG CLIMB THROUGH A STARBUCKS WINDOW SPARKS DEBATE

Some commenters, who claimed to be Starbucks employees, were not impressed by the hack.

"Then y’all wonder why we run out of product."

"It’s not gonna taste the exact same bc we have to eye ball [sic] how much lemonade and juice to put in," one person wrote. "That’s bc we put it in a shaker that already tells us how much, & getting it with no ice can kinda mess up how we measure the ingredients. So it’ll be a little different each time. But u do u boo [sic]."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Meanwhile, other commenters – including other Starbucks baristas – said they support the hack.

"You guys sound silly," one person wrote. "This is a valid way to save money. The company can afford it, relax."

"As a starbucks barista….do your thing!!!" another person said. "I tend to make ppls drinks with light ice unless they want extra ice."

Someone else added: "I used to literally recommend this to people when I was a barista. What do I care if a multi billion dollar company makes 26 cents less in profit?"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Other commenters were more focused on @Starlight_1995’s drink choice.

"I work at Starbucks and I’m only mad you ordered the kiwi refresher," someone wrote.

Another person commented: "The kiwi drink tastes like shampoo."