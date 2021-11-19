Dairy Queen worker reveals why you shouldn’t order blizzards with ‘a billion toppings’

A Dairy Queen employee has revealed why it’s a bad idea to order too many toppings on a blizzard.

TikTok user Michael Crespo-Alvarado posted a video last month showing how quickly a blizzard fills up if a customer requests too many toppings.

The video, captioned "This is why you don’t order a blizzard with a billion toppings in it," begins by showing a "real order" from a customer who wanted a large blizzard topped with strawberry, banana, caramel, hot fudge, Butterfinger and Oreo.

The clip then cuts to a large blizzard being filled with the soft-serve base, followed by scoops of strawberries, pumps of caramel and hot fudge and numerous scoops of crushed Oreo.

In the video, Crespo-Alvarado then adds scoops of crushed Butterfinger, cookie dough pieces and crushed candy, before topping it off with a chopped banana that barely fits into the cup.

As Crespo-Alvarado tries to blend the blizzard in the video, many of the toppings fall out of the cup and a voiceover on the clip says: "Oh no why did this happen!!"

The clip then shows the inside of the cup, which appears to be only half-full, since so many toppings fell out.

The video then shows the cup turned upside down over a sink and all the contents of the cup fall out.

Crespo-Alvarado, who has worked at Dairy Queen for about eight-and-a-half years, told Fox News in a message that he made the video to "show how crazy and excessive customers can get with their blizzards."

He said he also wanted to give people a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to make custom blizzards.

"A lot of people don’t know that you can technically make your own blizzard so when they find out, they go crazy with the candies and toppings," Crespo-Alvarado told Fox.

Since Crespo-Alvarado posted the video last month, it has been viewed more than 2.4 million times.

He told Fox News that "the video was definitely a joke" even though most of the commenters didn’t realize it.

"I was getting yelled at by thousands of people, which a lot of them were DQ employees," Crespo-Alvarado said.

Many of the commenters criticized him for putting too many scoops of Oreo into the dessert.

One person wrote: "Okay, maybe, just maybe, don’t add 15 scoops of oreos."

"Why did u put so much oreos," another person said.

Someone else commented: "‘Why did this happen’ after putting 20 scoops of the same topping and overfilling it…"

However, a few other people -- several of whom said they also worked at Dairy Queen -- came to Crespo-Alvarado’s defense, with one commenter saying that there are specific amounts of toppings that employees are required to include in blizzards, which is what Crespo-Alvarado included in the clip.

"When I worked at DQ, if we didn’t put the amount required we’d get written up, no matter if it was too much," the person wrote.

Someone else chimed in: "Why is everyone taking this so personal."

Crespo-Alvarado told Fox News that he "obviously" didn’t give the customer the blizzard that he made in the TikTok video. He also explained that customers should expect to receive fewer candies and toppings if they order too many varieties in one blizzard.

"As you see in the video, putting the right amount of scoops and pumps, the blizzard came out soupy," Crespo-Alvarado told Fox. "If the blizzard isn’t thick enough to flip, then it’s not good enough to serve to a customer."

"I personally don’t find it that annoying to make a blizzard with excessive amounts of toppings," he added. "I guess it’s more challenging if anything. Sometimes mixing a blizzard with a lot of the harder candies like Heath and M&Ms the cup will break and you’ll have a huge mess to clean up."

Though many commenters didn’t understand that Crespo-Alvarado’s TikTok video was a joke, he tried to lighten the mood by commenting oh his own video.

"Guys, I literally just started like 8 years ago… pls be nice. You’re hurting my feelings," he wrote.